White Sox will have late Bobby Jenks on their minds and their sleeves

The Chicago White Sox were supposed to kick off their four-game homestand against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, but Mother Nature had other plans. Nonetheless, filled with mixed emotions and heavy hearts, baseball isn't the top priority for South Siders right now.

Chicago was planning to honor late closer Bobby Jenks versus the Guardians before a postponement due to inclement weather. The hard-throwing right-hander passed away at 44 years old on July 4 following a battle with adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. Gone, but not forgotten, he’s a White Sox legend and is being commemorated as such, with the team debuting their "45" uniform patches.

Why are White Sox wearing '45' jersey patch?

Jenks wore No. 45 with the White Sox, so they're unveiling his jersey number patch in their series opener with the Guardians. The club won't just wear them for the lone meeting with Cleveland, but they will do so for the remainder of the season. It's a small, touching gesture to pay tribute to the two-time All-Star and his contributions to the organization and city of Chicago.

Diagnosed with Stage 4 adenocarcinoma in January shortly after losing his home in the Palisades wildfires, Jenks died in Sintra, Portugal. He underwent roughly nine months of treatment, but the illness was terminal. There was no cure, only therapy.

White Sox fans will always remember Jenks for playing a pivotal role in snapping their nearly century-long championship drought. They hadn't won a title since 1917 until he recorded the save in Game 4 of Chicago's 2005 World Series sweep of the Houston Astros. Most impressively, the big hurler was a rookie, pitching with moxie beyond his years.

Members of the 2005 White Sox are scheduled to reunite in Chicago this weekend to observe the 20th anniversary of their Fall Classic victory. The team has advertised the get-together as a fun, multi-day event, enabling supporters to "meet the heroes" of this iconic squad. Alas, the gathering takes on a more somber tone in the wake of Jenks' death.

Only four pitchers in White Sox history have recorded at least 100 saves for the franchise, and Jenks is one of them, tallying 173. Only retired game-ender Bobby Thigpen put out more fires than him. He was among the best closers in the Majors at the height of his powers.