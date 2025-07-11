Patrick Mahomes, Kyrie Irving react to Cooper Flagg's Summer League debut

The Cooper Flagg era began (unofficially) on Thursday night, as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft took on the Los Angeles Lakers to kick off each team's Las Vegas Summer League slates.
A few early jitters seemed to fade quickly, and by the end of the first quarter Flagg looked poised — much to the delight of noted Mavs fan, Patrick Mahomes.
Patrick Mahomes, Kyrie Irving react to Cooper Flagg's debut
Flagg is obviously under a ton of pressure already, a pressure that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows plenty about. The NFL's best quarterback showed some early love for the Mavs' next star on social media.
Kyrie Irving supports new teammate Cooper Flagg in Las Vegas
Kyrie Irving also seems to be enjoying what he's seeing out of his future teammate — and he has a front row seat in Vegas to support his costar.
Of course, Irving will miss most of the 2025-26 season while he recovers from a torn ACL, but that's not stopping him from cheering on the young Mavs.