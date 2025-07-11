Patrick Mahomes, Kyrie Irving react to Cooper Flagg's Summer League debut

The Cooper Flagg era began (unofficially) on Thursday night, as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft took on the Los Angeles Lakers to kick off each team's Las Vegas Summer League slates.

A few early jitters seemed to fade quickly, and by the end of the first quarter Flagg looked poised — much to the delight of noted Mavs fan, Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes, Kyrie Irving react to Cooper Flagg's debut

Flagg is obviously under a ton of pressure already, a pressure that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows plenty about. The NFL's best quarterback showed some early love for the Mavs' next star on social media.

Cooop! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 11, 2025

Kyrie Irving supports new teammate Cooper Flagg in Las Vegas

Kyrie Irving also seems to be enjoying what he's seeing out of his future teammate — and he has a front row seat in Vegas to support his costar.

Of course, Irving will miss most of the 2025-26 season while he recovers from a torn ACL, but that's not stopping him from cheering on the young Mavs.