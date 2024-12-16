Bears vs. Vikings Best NFL Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 15 (Target Aaron Jones, Caleb Williams)
Week 15 concludes with a Monday Night Football doubleheader. Both matchups include postseason hopefuls looking to bolster their postseason resume against mathematically eliminated squads looking to play spoiler.
The action starts with an NFC North showdown between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings in a rematch from late-November that went into overtime. Minnesota is currently a 7-point favorite and the total of the game is sitting at 44.
Here are three best bets to consider for the matchup.
- D’Andre Swift UNDER 50.5 Rushing Yards
- Caleb Williams OVER 222.5 Passing Yards
- Aaron Jones OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards
D’Andre Swift UNDER 50.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Swift has been held under 40 rushing yards in three consecutive games. If you take out a 39-yard burst against the Green Bay Packers Nov. 17, Swift has turned 51 attempts into just 139 rushing yards, good for a measly 2.7 yards per carry.
Should we expect that to turn around Monday night against the No. 2 rush defense in the NFL and tops in the NFC? Minnesota gives up just 87.2 rushing yards per game and ranks No. 6 in run-stop win rate. The Vikings bottled him up for just 30 yards on 13 carries back in November. Swift finds little running room Monday with a negative game script and comes up short of this number once again.
Caleb Williams OVER 222.5 Passing Yards (-120)
With the run game producing very little, we’re gonna count on Williams airing it out - likely in comeback mode - for this prop. Williams took a step back last week in throwing for just 134 yards in the Bears’ blowout loss to the 49ers. He gets right through the air in this matchup against a Minnesota defense that is 29th in pass defense, giving up just over 250 yards per game through the air.
Williams had one of his best performances against Minnesota three weeks ago, completing 32-of-47 passes for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns. You could see a similar game script playing out (the Bears trailed by double digits in the fourth quarter before forcing overtime) and Williams goes over this number for the fourth time in five weeks.
Aaron Jones OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
Jones exploded for a season-high 106 rushing yards and a touchdown in the last meeting against Chicago and this is a Bears’ defense that has been gashed by the run of late.
Over the last six games, the Bears have allowed seven running backs to go over this rushing yardage prop with Isaac Guerendo being the latest, running for 78 yards last week before getting banged up. Before that, Chicago allowed James Conner, Rhamondre Stevenson, Josh Jacobs, Jones, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to pile up yards on the ground.
Chicago has dropped to 27th in the NFL in run defense and that downward spiral continues tonight.
