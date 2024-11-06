Bengals vs. Ravens Best Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 10 (Target Baltimore’s Offense, Zay Flowers)
Week 10 kicks off with a major AFC North clash on Thursday Night Football when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Baltimore Ravens.
These two teams met in an instant thriller earlier this season with the Ravens pulling out a shootout in overtime, 41-38. Should we expect another high-scoring affair in primetime?
The Ravens are currently a 6-point favorite over the Bengals and the 53-point total is the highest on the board in Week 10.
- Baltimore Ravens Team Total OVER 29.5 Points
- Zay Flowers OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards
- Mike Gesicki OVER 47.5 Receiving Yards
Baltimore Ravens Team Total OVER 29.5 Points (-118)
Since starting 0-2, the Ravens have scored 30-plus points in six of their last seven games, and nothing about Thursday’s matchup against Cincinnati points to that changing.
In the previous matchup between these two teams, Baltimore racked up 520 total yards, averaged 6.8 yards per play, and converted on 10-of-15 third downs. Cincinnati’s defensive turnaround has helped the Bengals win four of their last six games following an 0-3 start, but those wins have come against sub-par offenses led by below-average quarterbacks like Andy Dalton, DeShaun Watson, Daniel Jones, and Gardner Minshew.
Cincinnati’s defense just got done beating up on the punchless Raiders, who were dealing with massive offensive line injuries and switched quarterbacks in the second half. The Raiders even fired their offensive coordinator after the game. The last competent defense Cincinnati faced was Philadelphia, which promptly put up 37 points on the Bengals in Week 8. The Ravens’ offense is No. 1 in a plethora of categories and Cincinnati’s defense, which has struggled mightily against the pass and can’t rush the passer outside of Trey Hendrickson, offers little resistance to Baltimore scoring over 30 points again.
Zay Flowers OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
We’re banking on the Ravens offense so we have to target one of its top playmakers in this matchup. Flowers has cleared 100-plus receiving yards in four of his last five games, which included a seven-catch, 111-yard performance against Cincinnati in Week 5.
Flowers continue to be disrespected with this receiving yardage prop. He’s averaging 72.6 yards per game and the one game he hasn’t gone over triple digits in the last five contests was against Tampa Bay, when he suffered a minor ankle injury after a 19-yard run.
Flowers can easily get separation against a weak Cincinnati secondary that has been giving up yards in droves this season.
Mike Gesicki OVER 47.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
So we’re backing the Baltimore offense to put up points on Thursday, so that means Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense should be airing it out in comeback mode.
We’re gonna target Gesicki after he put up 100 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Las Vegas. This bet corresponds with Cincinnati’s injury report, which lists star wide receiver Tee Higgins as a non-participant in Tuesday’s practice. Higgins is in danger of missing his third consecutive game and that opens the door for more opportunities for Gesicki.
In the five games Higgins has played this season, Gesicki has totaled just eight catches for 71 yards. In the four games Higgins has been sidelined, Gesicki has combined for 22 receptions for 282 yards. When Higgins has been out, the Bengals have leaned on their multiple tight ends in the passing game. That formula could play out Thursday with Gesicki gaining some traction in the Bengals’ offense and building his rapport with Burrow, who threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns against Baltimore in October.
