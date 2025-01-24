Best NBA Player Props Today: How to Bet on Ja Morant vs Pelicans
With just a small three-game slate, we’ll have only one play for tonight. Our play is going to be targeting the late game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans where we’ll find Ja Morant for the first time this season.
It was a split a couple of days ago, but we still got a bit of profit. After several strong passing games in a row, Julius Randle had just three assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards combined for 15 assists, which will do that to you. On the Walker Kessler prop that we bet, he gave us a relatively sweat-free win. He had nine points and 10 rebounds in the first half, and he added another eight points and five rebounds in the second half.
Thanks to the units we used and the prices we got, we made a quarter unit of profit.
Now, let's set the stage with a prop bet for Friday.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 92-113-6 (+11.97 units)
- 2025 record: 4-6-0 (-0.61 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- Ja Morant O0.5 Double-Doubles (+200) - 0.5 Units Bet365
Our lone play of the night is targeting Morant for tonight, and we’re going up the ladder a bit with him here to find some value. The betting total for this game is up to 244.5, and the Grizzlies have an implied team total of 128.5 based on the 12.5 points they’re favored by. Morant has cleared this line in two of his last three games, and he’s been averaging 17.3 potential assists over that stretch.
In two games against the Pelicans this year, Morant has turned in seven assists in both games. However, in those two outings, he played fewer than 29 minutes in one and fewer than 25 minutes in the other. This game has a large spread, but I’m more focused on the number of points that I expect to be scored. In those limited minutes against New Orleans, Morant averaged 11.5 potential assists per game, and he was converting them at a high rate.
The Pelicans have been struggling all season. One big reason has been their injuries, but we can take advantage of that. Over their last 30 games, the Pelicans are allowing the third-most points, fourth-most rebounds and sixth-most assists to point guards. They’re also allowing the second-most 3-pointers over that stretch. Ja should be able to assert his will against this team, and I think they should have no problem scoring, which is where Ja can fill up the stat sheet.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.