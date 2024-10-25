Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Dennis Schroder, Trae Young on Friday
We had just one play for the first three days of the NBA season, but we’re doubling that volume with two plays for tonight’s 10-game slate. The first will be looking at Brooklyn Nets’ shooting guard Dennis Schroder, and we’ll be staying on the East coast for the second with Atlanta Hawks’ guard Trae Young getting the nod.
Our first play of the 2024-25 NBA season was a success, although it was a sweaty one. After making his first 3-pointer of the game in the first quarter, Naz Reid spent the next couple of quarters avoiding the outside shot. Then, in the fourth quarter, he nailed one of the two 3-pointers he attempted, which was good enough to get us started in the green this season.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 85-103-6 (+14.46 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- Dennis Schroder O1.5 3s (-110) - 1 Unit BetMGM
- Trae Young O11.5 Assists (+100) - 1 Unit FanDuel
Dennis Schroder O1.5 3s (-110) BetMGM
Last season, Dennis Schroder joined the Nets in a midseason trade, and he’s been one of their most consistent players since. He’s started 26 of his 30 games with the team while averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 assists per game. He’s also had a consistent stroke from beyond the arc where he’s shooting 40.9 percent on 5.1 attempts per game. In his first game of the season, he went 2-for-6 against the Atlanta Hawks, and he’s got another matchup that he found some success in last season tonight.
The Nets are scheduled to take on the Orlando Magic. The Magic are 1-0 coming into tonight after a thorough win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Last season, in three games against the Magic, including two with the Nets, Schroder cleared this line in two of those three games. Additionally, he shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range against them throughout those three games. He was finding open space, and he was knocking down the shots when given the opportunity.
Trae Young O11.5 Assists (+100) FanDuel
Our second play for the night is going back to the well that was Young’s assists market. We bet on him three times, and he went 2-for-3 for us while finishing one assist short despite having 19 potential assists in that game. Tonight, Young is going up against the Charlotte Hornets, and that was a matchup that saw Young pass the ball around at will last season. In three games against the Hornets, Young had 11, 12 and nine assists against them. In the game he had 11, he played just 20 minutes before exiting with an injury. He averaged 15.7 potential assists against them, and that was with Dejounte Murray averaging 11 of his own. Now, the ball is firmly in Young’s hands.
In Charlotte’s first game of the season, Fred VanVleet was the leading assister against them with just six, but that was due to the high volume of 1-on-1 shots the Houston Rockets were taking. Trae had 12 in Atlanta’s game against the Nets, but he had 21 potential while the next-closest on the team had just nine. The Hornets allowed the third-most assists to point guards last season, and they have a very similar roster this year. With Young’s high usage rate, I think this is a tremendous spot for him.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.