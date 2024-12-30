Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Christian Braun, Dean Wade on Monday
We have a couple of under-the-radar players to kick off this week. The first will be going to the Denver Nuggets and third-year guard Christian Braun. For our second play, we’re taking a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers and small forward Dean Wade as they take on the Golden State Warriors.
We went 1-1 on the short week last week, but we walked away with a bit of profit due to the lower units that we put on Nikola Jokic. Nikola Vucevic gave us one of our easiest wins of the year. He went 2-for-3 from 3-point range in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. He ended up going 0-for-5 in the final three quarters. In the Jokic world, the Nuggets blew out the Phoenix Suns, and he was shooting the lights out with a 12-for-17 performance in the game. He also finished with just two rebounds, and that is the first time since 2020 that Jokic played more than 20 minutes in a game while registering two or fewer rebounds.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 95-115-6 (+13.30 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- Christian Braun 15+ Points (+200) - .5 Units FanDuel
- Dean Wade O1.5 3s (+100) - 1 Unit BetMGM
Christian Braun 15+ Points (+200) FanDuel
Third-year guard Christian Braun started this season as one of the brightest young stars in the league. In November, he averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the field and 51.4 percent from the 3-point range. His numbers took a decent hit in December with his points per game average dropping to 10.8, and he shot 18.5 percent from distance this month. However, he’s in a great spot to take advantage of tonight.
In two games against the Utah Jazz this season, Braun has scored 17 and 18 points on a combined 12-of-19 shooting from the floor and a 5-of-8 mark from 3-point range. This year, the Jazz allow the seventh-most points to opposing small forwards and the third-most 3-pointers. Over their last 15 games, they’re last in 3-pointers allowed to small forwards at 3.93 per game. This is a step up for Braun, who has been struggling to score recently, but this matchup is a great one to take advantage of.
Dean Wade O1.5 3s (+100) BetMGM
Our second play for the night is another under-the-radar one with Wade getting the nod. With Isaac Okoro on the shelf, Wade has been thrust back into the starting lineup, and he’s done well there this season. In 13 starts, Wade has cleared this line eight times. In the other nine games he has played this year, he’s cleared it just once. When he’s on the floor with the starters, he excels at spacing the floor as a spot-up shooter.
The Cavaliers’ matchup for tonight is the Golden State Warriors. While the Warriors have done well against small forwards for the most part, they’ve gotten bit at the 3-point line a bit where they allow the ninth-most triples to opposing small forwards. Over their last seven games, they’re allowing the fifth-most triples to the position. Earlier this season, these two squads faced off, and Wade went just 1-for-1 in his limited minutes off of the bench. However, Okoro went 4-of-6 from downtown while pouring in 16 points with the starters in only 26 minutes. This is a great price for a guy that has cleared this line in five of his last six starts.
