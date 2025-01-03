Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs Lions in NFL Week 18 (Value in Justin Jefferson)
The NFL regular season concludes in Detroit Sunday night when the Minnesota Vikings play the Detroit Lions with the winner claiming both the NFC North crown and the top seed in the NFC.
Minnesota enters this matchup on a nine game win streak, while Detroit comes into Sunday night with the league’s highest scoring offense averaging 33.3 points per game and are fresh off of a Monday night win on the road against San Francisco.
Detroit has opened as a 2.5-point favorite with the line holding steady. The total for this game is an eye popping 56.5 points, which is by far the highest total in an NFL game this season.
My focus for this game is on the props for Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs Lions in NFL Week 18
- Justin Jefferson Anytime Touchdown (-110)
- Justin Jefferson 90+ Receiving Yards (-120)
- Justin Jefferson 110+ Receiving Yards (+168)
- Justin Jefferson 125+ Receiving Yards (+275)
- Justin Jefferson 150+ Receiving Yards (+550)
Justin Jefferson’s Favorite Opponent
Justin Jefferson has torched the Lions during his career; Jefferson has played the Lions nine times, and in six of those games he has gone over 120 yards receiving, and in three of those six games he went over the 180 yard mark.
Jefferson has also scored a touchdown in three straight meetings with the Lions and is now facing a depleted Lions’ secondary that is allowing 250.4 passing yards per game, the second most in the NFL.
It is well documented that the Lions’ defense has been decimated with injuries, and while safety Kerby Joseph is making a late season push for defensive player of the year with his league leading nine interceptions, I do want to highlight recent performances by wide receivers against the Lions’ secondary.
Recent receivers versus the Lions’ secondary
- 11/28: DJ Moore – 8 receptions, 97 yards, 1 touchdown
- 11/28: Keenan Allen – 5 receptions, 73 yards, 2 touchdowns
- 12/5: Christian Watson – 4 receptions, 114 yards
- 12/22: Keenan Allen – 9 receptions, 141 yards, 1 touchdown
- 12/30: Ricky Pearsall - 8 receptions, 141 yards, 1 touchdown
- 12/30: George Kittle – 8 receptions, 112 yards
It is clear to me that the Lions’ defense has problems defending the passing game; Ricky Pearsall had the best game of his rookie season, and the Bears passing game hasn’t looked that impressive in any other games this season.
It is a popular narrative for bettors to attack the Lions’ defense this weekend, and I am not going to quit fading the Lions’ defense with Justin Jefferson’s history against them marching into the Motor City this Sunday night.
Time for Jettas to take flight! SKOL!
