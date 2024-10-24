Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Week 8
Week seven went well in the Team Total realm, as we were just a score away from having a spectacular weekend across the NFL.
A close loss is still a loss, but as I've mentioned before I'm feeling like I have a better handle on what to expect from these teams, but having said that, this is the NFL where as soon as you think you've figured it out it changes.
On to the Week 8 team total picks.
Arizona Cardinals vs Miami Dolphins Team Total Prediction
Tua Tagovailoa returns for Miami and the Dolphins are hosting the 27th ranked defense in the league in the Arizona Cardinals.
The Dolphins enter this game with the worst scoring offense in the league, but the 22nd ranked total offense in yards, suggesting they are gaining some yards, but not completing drives.
Tua's return has been emotional for the Dolphins, but I'm not sure he answers all the questions for this offense that has averaged just 11.7 points per game.
The Dolphins haven't reached this number all year and until they do, I'm fading them with or without Tagovailoa.
PICK: Miami Dolphins UNDER 24.5 points
Tennessee Titans vs Detroit Lions Team Total Prediction
From the worst offense in the league to one of the best we go as we hone in on this total with the Lions hosting the Tennessee Titans.
Jared Goff and company have looked like a well-oiled machine in averaging 30.3 points per contest, including averaging 40 across their last three games and as bonus this game is played at home, indoors.
The Titans are an enigma as they lead the league in fewest yards allowed, but come in 21st in scoring defense.
The Lions offense is humming and I plan to ride the momentum until it crashes.
PICK: Detroit Lions OVER 27.5 points
Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns Team Total Prediction
I'm already on the game total over in this one, so it makes some sense that I take the Ravens over their team total, too.
There is some risk involved, as there's a potential to lose twice in the same game if things go bad for the Ravens.
Baltimore is tied for the league lead in scoring, have surpassed this number in five consecutive games and have scored at least 20 points in every game this season, while leading the league by a longshot in yards per game at 461.4.
We tend to think of the Browns as one of the leagues best defenses, but that was last season, as this years squad has been mediocre, coming in at 13th in total yards allowed and 18th in scoring defense.
PICK: Baltimore Ravens OVER 26.5 points
