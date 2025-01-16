Best NFL Teaser Picks for Divisional Round (Target Chiefs, Bills)
While straight bets, player props, and parlays are always popular ways to bet on the NFL, another way to attack each week’s slate of NFL games is through teasers.
A teaser is another form of a parlay, which involves the buying of points on a side or total where a bettor has to parlay two-plus picks. A typical NFL teaser is six points on a side or total, though there are 6.5- and 7-point teasers out there, too.
For this teaser of the week, we’ll give out a two-team, six-point teaser to play.
We’re sticking with the Wong method for teasers. A Wong teaser is a six-point teaser that moves the spread through the key numbers 3,4 and 7. Typically, 7.5-8.5 point favorites are moved six points to under a field goal (-1.5 to -2.5) while 1.5-2.5-point underdogs are moved up through those key numbers to +7.5-8.5.
Here’s the best 6-point, 2-team teaser for the Divisional Round.
Best NFL Teaser Picks for Divisional Round
Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)/Buffalo Bills (+7.5)
Just a few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs closed as a three-point favorite at home against the Houston Texans. Kansas City held off Houston, 27-19, at Arrowhead Stadium in that matchup. Fast forward to this weekend’s divisional round and the Chiefs are now an 8.5-point favorite.
The Chiefs are a clear Wong Teaser option as you can move them to under a field goal.
It’s been awhile (Christmas Day) since we’ve seen Kansas City’s starters take the field, but it’s important not to overreact from the Wild Card round results while the top-seeded Chiefs were at home.
Houston defied the odds in the first round, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, 32-12, as a short home underdog. However, teams to win as an underdog in the Wild Card round are just 7-28 straight up and just 45.7% ATS (16-19) in the Divisional Round since 2005.
We don’t necessarily need Kansas City to cover the 8.5-point line with the teaser. With a few weeks to prepare, we’ll trust Andy Reid, an NFL-best 21-4 straight up after a bye week, and the two-time defending Super Bowl Champions to get it done at home once again.
The Bills opened as short favorites in the Divisional Round against the Baltimore Ravens and have now flipped to a 1.5-point underdog. This is a matchup where the line will determine which team we’ll tease.
While we would’ve been more than happy to take the Baltimore Ravens up to over a touchdown, we’ll take the Bills, too.
Buffalo went undefeated at home during the regular season for the first time in franchise history.
Sure, there’s cause for concern after Baltimore beat Buffalo, 35-10, in the regular season. But good teams evolve throughout the season, especially after three-plus months. With the venue switch and the Bills having home-field advantage, we’ll take Josh Allen and company to +7.5 in a teaser in a matchup of MVP hopefuls.
