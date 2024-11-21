Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 12 (Target Detroit, Houston)
While straight bets, player props, and parlays are always popular ways to bet on the NFL, another way to attack each week’s slate of NFL games is through teasers.
A teaser is another form of a parlay, which involves the buying of points on a side or total where a bettor has to parlay two-plus picks. A typical NFL teaser is six points on a side or total, though there are 6.5- and 7-point teasers out there, too.
For this teaser of the week, we’ll give out a two-team, six-point teaser to play.
We’re sticking with the Wong method for teasers. A Wong teaser is a six-point teaser that moves the spread through the key numbers 3,4 and 7. Typically, 7.5-8.5 point favorites are moved six points to under a field goal (-1.5 to -2.5) while 1.5-2.5-point underdogs are moved up through those key numbers to +7.5-8.5
Unlike last week, there are several good teaser options to consider in Week 12. Let’s dive in.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 12
Detroit Lions (-1.5)/ Houston Texans (-2)
As we’ve mentioned this season, Wong teasers typically do not include road favorites. That’s changing this year with road favorites covering at an absurd rate (45-19 ATS). That’s just against the spread. We’ll gladly tease the Super Bowl favorite Lions down to under a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Lions’ offense is a juggernaut that can beat teams in multiple ways and the Colts defense is bleeding, giving up an AFC-worst 374.5 yards per game. Indianapolis ranks 26th against the pass and 28th against the run, so it’s hard to see an avenue where Detroit doesn’t get its points in this game. On the other side, Anthony Richardson has been hot and cold in his second year and we’ll count on Detroit pulling away in what could turn into a track meet.
There are concerns about a flat spot for Houston this week after playing back-to-back primetime games. Despite having a nice lead for the AFC South title, the Texans can head into their Week 14 bye strong if they can win the next two weeks against division foes, beginning with a home date against the lowly Titans.
The Texans’ offense looked much better against Dallas on Monday with the return of Nico Collins and the Houston defense, which ranks No. 2 in the league in pass-rush and run-stop win rate, should cause fits for Will Levis and a staggering Tennessee offense.
Other Week 12 Teaser Legs
Here are other teaser legs to consider in Week 12.
Miami Dolphins (-1.5) vs. New England Patriots
Miami has newfound playoff hopes after winning back-to-back games and the Dolphins are staying home this week against the last-place Patriots. New England’s defense has regressed after performing well last season and struggles to rush the passer. That’s good news for Tua Tagovailoa and the high-flying Dolphins’ offense, which has proven it can light up the scoreboard with all of its playmakers on the field.
San Francisco 49ers (+7.5) at Green Bay Packers
After a late-game collapse last week against Seattle, San Francisco is now an underdog to make the playoffs. The 49ers might be 5-5, but only one of those losses (28-18 to Kansas City) was by eight points or more. If the 49ers want to blow another late lead, so be it, we’ll be safe with the teaser at over a touchdown in a game they desperately need.
Los Angeles Chargers (+8.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens
Doesn’t it seem like we’re in for another primetime thriller with the Chargers after pulling out a late win over Cincinnati? The Harbaugh Bowl should be fun at SoFi Stadium Monday night and the Chargers just lend themselves to close games against competitive teams with the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL.
