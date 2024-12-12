Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 15 (Target Washington, Buffalo)
While straight bets, player props, and parlays are always popular ways to bet on the NFL, another way to attack each week’s slate of NFL games is through teasers.
A teaser is another form of a parlay, which involves the buying of points on a side or total where a bettor has to parlay two-plus picks. A typical NFL teaser is six points on a side or total, though there are 6.5- and 7-point teasers out there, too.
For this teaser of the week, we’ll give out a two-team, six-point teaser to play.
We’re sticking with the Wong method for teasers. A Wong teaser is a six-point teaser that moves the spread through the key numbers 3,4 and 7. Typically, 7.5-8.5 point favorites are moved six points to under a field goal (-1.5 to -2.5) while 1.5-2.5-point underdogs are moved up through those key numbers to +7.5-8.5.
Unlike last week, there are several good teaser options to consider in Week 12. Let’s dive in.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 15
Washington Commanders (-1.5)/Buffalo Bills (+8.5)
Typically, Wong Teasers avoid road favorites but should that change? We’ve seen a shift in ATS numbers as there’s been no better spot from a betting perspective than a team laying points on the road.
Road favorites are 43-33-4 ATS (56.6%) so far this season, so it’s advantageous to move the line another six points and get Washington under a field goal.
Washington responded to the adversity its last time out, blowing out the Tennessee Titans, 42-19, after suffering three consecutive losses. The Commanders are the well-rested team in this matchup and face a New Orleans squad that has played better under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, but will likely be without another one of its offensive stars.
Quarterback Derek Carr looks unlikely to play as he recovers from a left-hand injury and a concussion. That means Spencer Rattler could make his fourth start of the year. In his first three, the Saints were 0-3 and Rattler posted just a 34 QBR. We’ll gladly tease Washington in a game the Commanders have to have.
It’s the perfect spot for Buffalo in a teaser with the Bills set to play in the best game on the Sunday slate against Detroit.
The Bills are coming off a two-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams and they’ll need to finish strong over the next four weeks to either have a shot at the AFC’s top seed or fend off the Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 2 seed.
The Bills have lost by nine-plus points in the regular season just once - Week 4 at Baltimore - and with MVP frontrunner Josh Allen in the game, they’re always alive to win.
Other Week 15 Teaser Legs
Here are other teaser legs to consider in Week 15.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8.5) at Los Angeles Chargers
The Buccaneers were 3-point underdogs before getting some support thrown their way over the last 24 hours. Tampa Bay is the more healthy team at this point and the Chargers are coming off a hard-fought, physical, and taxing road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles is dealing with injuries, too, as J.K. Dobbins was put on injured reserve, impacting a team that wants to pound the rock. We’ll take Tampa Bay to +8.5 in a battle between two equal squads.
Seattle Seahawks (+8.5) vs. Green Bay Packers
Seattle is a home underdog in primetime in what should be an electric atmosphere. The Seahawks have been tough to figure out in a season filled with highs and lows, but they are now the frontrunners to win the NFC West (-120) after a pair of gritty wins over Arizona.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.