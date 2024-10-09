Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 6 (Target Eagles, Jets)
While straight bets, player props and parlays are always popular ways to bet on the NFL, another way to attack each week’s slate of NFL games is through teasers.
A teaser is another form of a parlay, which involves the buying of points on a side or total where a bettor has to parlay two-plus picks. A typical NFL teaser is six points on a side or total, though there are 6.5- and 7-point teasers out there, too.
For this teaser of the week, we’ll give out a two-team, six-point teaser to play.
We’re sticking with the Wong method for teasers. A Wong teaser is a six-point teaser that moves the spread through the key numbers of 3,4 and 7. Typically, 7.5-8.5 point favorites are moved six points to under a field goal (-1.5 to -2.5) while 1.5-2.5-point underdogs are moved up through those key numbers to +7.5-8.5.
Here’s one teaser to bet, plus a few other options on teams to tease.
Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 6
- Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)/ New York Jets (+8)
The Cleveland Browns are sticking with Deshaun Watson, who is last in the NFL in EPA per dropback (-0.30) and we’re here to take advantage of it. The Eagles are 8.5-point favorites over the Browns on Sunday and in a perfect spot out of a bye week to take on the teaser to under a field goal.
Philadelphia used the bye week to get healthy, especially on the offensive end with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith expected to return against Cleveland.
The Eagles’ defense is ranked 27th in the NFL in yards allowed per game (365.8) and have been beaten up through the air, ranking 24th against the pass. Do we really expect Watson to turn it around? Cleveland had a dream matchup from a passing standpoint in Week 5 and fell completely flat in a 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders.
The New York Jets may have moved on from Robert Saleh and there are question marks all around that offense with Aaron Rodgers running the show. That might overshadow a defense that recently dispelled the myth that the Vikings were the Greatest Show on Turf, allowing just 16 points in London last Sunday.
New York’s defense is No. 2 in the NFL against the pass and No. 2 overall in yards allowed per game. The Jets are tied for sixth in the league in scoring, yielding just 17 points per game, which is the perfect formula for an 8-point home underdog on Monday Night Football.
A few weeks ago, the Buffalo Bills looked unstoppable after a 3-0 start. But the NFL comes at you fast and the Buffalo offense has crashed down to earth over the last two games and the Jets defense can handle a Buffalo unit that is lacking talent at pass-catching positions.
Other Week 6 Teaser Legs
Here are a few other teaser legs to consider in Week 6.
Jacksonville Jaguars (+8) vs. Chicago Bears
The Jaguars are London’s favorite team and they’ll be back in their “home” environment Sunday against Chicago. The Jaguars took a collective breath after cracking the win column on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts and we’ll fade a Bears team that is led by a great defense but could be overvalued after cruising past the lowly Panthers.
Houston Texans (-1) at New England Patriots
Wong Teasers typically don’t include road favorites, but the spot is favorable for a New England squad that will be led by rookie Drake Maye making his first NFL start. Maye could be in for a long afternoon against a Houston defense that ranks fourth in the AFC in sacks (15), third in the NFL against the pass (154 yards per game), and No. 4 in pass-rush win rate.
