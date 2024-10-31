Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 9 (Target Browns, Chiefs)
While straight bets, player props and parlays are always popular ways to bet on the NFL, another way to attack each week’s slate of NFL games is through teasers.
A teaser is another form of a parlay, which involves the buying of points on a side or total where a bettor has to parlay two-plus picks. A typical NFL teaser is six points on a side or total, though there are 6.5- and 7-point teasers out there, too.
For this teaser of the week, we’ll give out a two-team, six-point teaser to play.
We’re sticking with the Wong method for teasers. A Wong teaser is a six-point teaser that moves the spread through the key numbers 3,4 and 7. Typically, 7.5-8.5 point favorites are moved six points to under a field goal (-1.5 to -2.5) while 1.5-2.5-point underdogs are moved up through those key numbers to +7.5-8.5.
Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 9
Cleveland Browns (+7.5)/ Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)
The Cleveland Browns might be longshots to save their season, but their offense is now watchable now that Jameis Winston is under center. For better or worse, Winston is going to make things interesting while slinging the ball around.
The Jameis Winston experience was a joyous one in his first start in Cleveland last week as he led the Browns to a 29-24 upset of the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns remain at home this week as a 1.5-point underdog to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers don’t have an offense built to really win by margin. Yes, the Chargers have won three games by double figures this season, but those matchups were against offenses without a pulse (Las Vegas, Carolina, and New Orleans). With Winston running the show, the Browns are now in business in an offensive scheme that Joe Flacco ran to perfection during a playoff push last season.
The Chargers offense severely lacks explosiveness and their offensive line has been a problem all season (No. 29 in pass-blocking win rate). They should have their hands full against a Cleveland defense that can still get after the quarterback and plug up running lanes. The Browns are one of two teams (Texans) ranked in the top 5 in the NFL in both pass-rush and run-stop win rate, and boast a secondary that can matchup against LA’s sub-par group of receivers. We’re expecting this game to teeter-totter back and forth in a low-scoring affair, so we’ll happily tease the Browns north of a touchdown.
What’s more to say about the Chiefs? Stats have been against the two-time defending Super Bowl champions all season and they just find a way to win every time. Kansas City has won by at least a field goal in six of its seven victories this season and there’s no reason to believe that won’t continue in another primetime affair where we can tease them to 2.5 against a Tampa Bay squad that has lost three of its last four and four of its last six.
Todd Bowles is known for his defensive background, but that’s the unit struggling the most in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have allowed 26-plus points in five of the last six games. The lone time they did not was when they stymied a Philadelphia offense missing its top two receivers in a 33-16 win in Week 4.
Offensively, Tampa Bay will still be working without its top two receivers with Chris Godwin gone for the year and Mike Evans (hamstring) still on the mend. The Buccaneers were able to put up solid numbers against a sub-par Atlanta defense, but Arrowhead in primetime is a different animal. Expect the Chiefs to get it done once again.
Other Week 9 Teaser Legs
Here are a few other teaser legs to consider in Week 9.
Houston Texans (+7.5)
There’s no time like the present and Houston Thursday night fits the Wong teaser mold as a 1.5-point underdog at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are struggling mightily on offense under veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Texans, despite missing its top two receivers, could play ball control with bell-cow running back Joe Mixon to keep this game tight while relying on a defense that has been tenacious all season.
Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5)
The Eagles are hitting their stride having won three consecutive games and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ hopes are at an all-time low after falling on a walk-off field goal to Green Bay at home last week. The Jaguars are now playing their first true road game in over a month and could be without its three top receivers. The Jaguars’ defense has been a constant mess all season and Philadelphia is clicking on that side of the ball with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith at full strength.
Chicago Bears (+7.5)
It’s time to fade Arizona after winning two toss-up games by a combined three points and ride with Chicago to bounce back after losing that game in Washington in gut-wrenching fashion. Caleb Williams had looked good in recent weeks going into the Washington matchup. After a shaky start, he turned it around in the fourth quarter and now gets a matchup against one of the worst defenses in football. On the other side, Chicago’s defense is stout and should be able to keep the Bears within a score.
