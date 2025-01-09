Best NFL Teaser Picks for Wild Card Round (Target Bills, Rams)
While straight bets, player props, and parlays are always popular ways to bet on the NFL, another way to attack each week’s slate of NFL games is through teasers.
A teaser is another form of a parlay, which involves the buying of points on a side or total where a bettor has to parlay two-plus picks. A typical NFL teaser is six points on a side or total, though there are 6.5- and 7-point teasers out there, too.
For this teaser of the week, we’ll give out a two-team, six-point teaser to play.
We’re sticking with the Wong method for teasers. A Wong teaser is a six-point teaser that moves the spread through the key numbers 3,4 and 7. Typically, 7.5-8.5 point favorites are moved six points to under a field goal (-1.5 to -2.5) while 1.5-2.5-point underdogs are moved up through those key numbers to +7.5-8.5.
Here’s the best 6-point, 2-team teaser for Wild Card Weekend.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best NFL Teaser Picks for Wild Card Round
Buffalo Bills (-2.5)/Los Angeles Rams (+7.5)
Much will be made about the three quarterbacks making their playoff debuts this weekend. We’ll go against two of them with this teaser in Denver’s Bo Nix and Minnesota’s Sam Darnold.
Quarterbacks making their first playoff start against quarterbacks with postseason experience are just 34% ATS (19-37-1) since 2002. For Sunday’s opener, that stat becomes even better when you factor in how dominant the Bills have been at home this season.
After blasting the New York Jets, 40-14, in Week 17, the Bills went undefeated at home for the third time in franchise history. Buffalo outscored opponents at Highmark Stadium, 274-141, and scored at least 30 points in seven of those eight games. In all eight games, Buffalo covered this 2.5-point teased spread.
Denver’s defense has been touted as one of the best in the NFL but solid offenses have shown the ability to produce against the Broncos. Denver allowed 64 combined points to the Chargers and Bengals over a two-game stretch late in the season and gave up 41 in a trip to Baltimore to open November.
Denver boasts the league’s top pass rush but Josh Allen has always been kryptonite against pass-rushers with his ability to escape the pocket and simply avoid sacks altogether. Allen was sacked just 14 times in the regular season, which ranks 35th in the NFL. Buffalo gets the job done at home again.
To wrap up the teaser we’ll take the Rams getting north of a touchdown as a home underdog. We’ll see what Sam Darnold is made of in this matchup. Darnold, the runner-up for the Comeback Player of the Year Award (+160), was atrocious in Week 18 against Detroit, which led to the Vikings having to travel for the first round of the playoffs instead of resting with the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
Can you trust Darnold in another big spot? We’ll back the Rams in a teaser with their postseason pedigree and a healthy offense. Matthew Stafford has seen just about everything a defense can throw at you throughout his NFL career. That’ll come into play against Brian Flores’ unique blitzing schemes that have driven quarterbacks nuts this season and led to a flurry of takeaways for the Vikings defense.
Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua can stretch the field against a Minnesota defense that ranks in the bottom-5 in the league in passing while Kyren Williams helps set the tone in the trenches. The Rams have already put up nearly 400 yards and 30 points against the Vikings in a 10-point home win earlier this season. We’ll back LA again in this spot on the teaser.
