Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 10 (Target Kansas City, Los Angeles)
While straight bets, player props and parlays are always popular ways to bet on the NFL, another way to attack each week’s slate of NFL games is through teasers.
A teaser is another form of a parlay, which involves the buying of points on a side or total where a bettor has to parlay two-plus picks. A typical NFL teaser is six points on a side or total, though there are 6.5- and 7-point teasers out there, too.
For this teaser of the week, we’ll give out a two-team, six-point teaser to play.
We’re sticking with the Wong method for teasers. A Wong teaser is a six-point teaser that moves the spread through the key numbers 3,4 and 7. Typically, 7.5-8.5 point favorites are moved six points to under a field goal (-1.5 to -2.5) while 1.5-2.5-point underdogs are moved up through those key numbers to +7.5-8.5.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 10
Kansas City Chiefs (-2)/ Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5)
On a board with little teaser options, we’ll run it back with the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional matchup against Denver Sunday. Kansas City hasn’t been a statistical darling this season, but the Chiefs still sit at 8-0 and are trending toward the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the home-field advantage that comes with it.
The Chiefs have been the perfect teaser team this season. Despite an undefeated record, Kansas City is just 4-3 ATS as a favorite but have won seven of its eight games by five points or more. In fact, Denver +8 was one an ATS pick this week, but getting Kansas City under a field goal is too attractive.
We’re also going to take a step back on the Denver defense, which is still an above-average unit but got exposed somewhat in last week’s loss to Baltimore after beating up some of the lowly offenses in the league. Kansas City’s offense slogged along early on in the season while dealing with injuries, but Patrick Mahomes seems to be hitting his stride with five touchdown passes over the last two games.
The Los Angeles Chargers are hitting their stride and can get a nice jump on a wild card berth with a victory over Tennessee, which would be its fourth in five weeks following a 2-2 start.
The Chargers’ defense could be in the same boat as Denver’s, padding its stats against some bad offenses (Las Vegas, Denver, New Orleans, Cleveland), but LA has another home-run matchup Sunday against Tennessee, which ranks 27th in yards per game. The Titans have scored 20-plus points in regulation just once this season.
The Titans’ defense is a stout group that leads the NFL in yards per game allowed, but we’re taking the surging Justin Herbert (303.3 passing yards per game over the last three weeks) against Mason Rudolph or Will Levis under a field goal.
Other Week 10 Teaser Legs
Here is another teaser leg to consider in Week 10.
Philadelphia Eagles (-1)
The way the board sits right now, there are only two Wong teaser options in Kansas City and Los Angeles. If you want a recommendation outside the rule book for Wong teasers, which typically do not include road favorites, it’s Philadelphia.
The Cowboys have been awful at home this season, going 0-3 straight up and ATS. They’ll be under the direction of Cooper Rush with Dak Prescott sidelined and Philadelphia has been hitting its stride after getting healthy at the bye week.
