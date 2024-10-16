Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 7 (Target Commanders, Steelers)
While straight bets, player props and parlays are always popular ways to bet on the NFL, another way to attack each week’s slate of NFL games is through teasers.
A teaser is another form of a parlay, which involves the buying of points on a side or total where a bettor has to parlay two-plus picks. A typical NFL teaser is six points on a side or total, though there are 6.5- and 7-point teasers out there, too.
For this teaser of the week, we’ll give out a two-team, six-point teaser to play.
We’re sticking with the Wong method for teasers. A Wong teaser is a six-point teaser that moves the spread through the key numbers of 3,4 and 7. Typically, 7.5-8.5 point favorites are moved six points to under a field goal (-1.5 to -2.5) while 1.5-2.5-point underdogs are moved up through those key numbers to +7.5-8.5.
Here’s one teaser to bet, plus a few other options on teams to tease.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 7
- Washington Commanders (-1.5) / Pittsburgh Steelers (+7.5)
There’s no such thing as a good loss in the NFL, but Jayden Daniels more than held his own against a ferocious Baltimore Ravens’ defense that can be a nightmare for rookie quarterbacks. In the 30-23 loss to Baltimore, Daniels threw for 269 yards, two touchdowns and posted a 110.3 passer rating, which is actually his second-best performance of the season.
The good news? Daniels looked the part as a potential franchise quarterback for the Commanders and he could look like Joe Montana this week against a Carolina defense that is bad in just about every metric in the book. Carolina is allowing a league-worst 33.8 points per game.
Either way you slice it, opposing offenses are having a field day with the Panthers on the schedule. Carolina is actually better against the pass (23rd) than against the run (29th), which is no problem for a Commanders’ offense that can use the dual-threat abilities of Daniels and could get Brian Robinson Jr. back this week.
In all fairness, Washington’s defense has been lacking, too. The Panthers’ offense has looked semi-competent since replacing Bryce Young with Andy Dalton, but the Commanders’ defense should bounce back after giving up 30-plus to Baltimore, which might have the No. 1 offense in the NFL when it’s all said and done.
This is still a Washington defense that has had bright spots while Carolina’s season has been an endless storm cloud. Tease Washington with confidence they’ll pull away.
Oddsmakers continue to disrespect the Pittsburgh Steelers despite a 4-2 record. The Steelers haven’t exactly played a murderers’ row of opponents and have yet to play in a division game, but Pittsburgh’s defense is still nasty enough to cause problems and we like them as home underdogs in primetime against the Jets.
On Monday, Pittsburgh was a 1.5-point favorite in this matchup with the Jets coming off a short week after Monday’s loss to Buffalo. Now the line has flipped three points with New York laying 1.5 after acquiring Davante Adams via trade with Las Vegas. It’s still up in the air if Adams plays in this matchup, but either way we’ll side with a Pittsburgh defense that ranks eighth in the NFL in a matchup with the second-lowest point total (38) on the board for Week 7.
Other Week 7 Teaser Legs
Here are a few other teaser legs to consider in Week 7.
Houston Texans (+8.5) at Green Bay Packers
Houston’s offense garners the most attention across the league but the defense could cause Green Bay fits. The Texans are quietly ranked No. 3 in total defense and are ranked No. 4 against the pass.
Speaking of offense, Houston lost Nico Collins to injured reserve but welcomed back Joe Mixon (132 scrimmage yards, 2 touchdowns) in a 41-point performance against the New England Patriots. Despite the loss of Collins, Houston can attack a Green Bay secondary that is ranked 25th against the pass in a projected shootout at Lambeau Field.
Detroit Lions (+8.5) at Minnesota Vikings
Last time out, Minnesota had the benefit of an Aaron Rodgers’ pick-six to beat the New York Jets in London, 23-17. Going back six quarters (since Minnesota led Green Bay 28-7 at halftime of Week 4), the Vikings have scored just one offensive touchdown.
Detroit’s defense is coming off one of its best showings of the season in Dallas, but did lose star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Minnesota’s defense has been spectacular with Brian Flores’ exotic blitz packages, but we’ll trust Detroit’s balanced offense to keep this game close.
Kansas City Chiefs (+7.5) at San Francisco 49ers
Is it as simple as betting Patrick Mahomes over a touchdown? Sometimes, yes. Mahomes is 13-3-1 ATS as an underdog since becoming Kansas City’s starter in 2018 and we don’t need the Chiefs to cover the 1.5-point spread, just the teaser.
Mahomes is somehow still the frontrunner for the MVP award despite pedestrian passing numbers. The Chiefs continue to lose skilled position players but it hasn’t mattered with four one-possession victories and a defense that is carrying the load. We’ll expect another close one that likely comes down to the final minutes of regulation.
Teasers That Missed the Cut
Here are two Wong teaser legs not to play in Week 7.
New Orleans Saints (+8.5) vs. Denver Broncos
This matchup has the lowest point total (37) on the Week 7 board and you’re getting the home team in primetime at 8.5. What could go wrong? We’ve just got to see more from a Saints’ defense that allowed nearly 600 total yards last week and a rookie quarterback who could be pressured into oblivion by Denver’s sack-happy defense.
Arizona Cardinals (+8.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Here’s another 8.5-point home underdog in primetime we just can’t pull the trigger on. The Los Angeles Chargers boast the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL and Arizona, a team that has not won back-to-back games since 2021, have been extremely inconsistent on the offensive end, putting up 14 points or less in three of the last four games.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.