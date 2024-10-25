Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 8 (Target Eagles, Chargers)
While straight bets, player props and parlays are always popular ways to bet on the NFL, another way to attack each week’s slate of NFL games is through teasers.
A teaser is another form of a parlay, which involves the buying of points on a side or total where a bettor has to parlay two-plus picks. A typical NFL teaser is six points on a side or total, though there are 6.5- and 7-point teasers out there, too.
For this teaser of the week, we’ll give out a two-team, six-point teaser to play.
We’re sticking with the Wong method for teasers. A Wong teaser is a six-point teaser that moves the spread through the key numbers of 3,4 and 7. Typically, 7.5-8.5 point favorites are moved six points to under a field goal (-1.5 to -2.5) while 1.5-2.5-point underdogs are moved up through those key numbers to +7.5-8.5.
We’ll change things up just a tad this week, simply because there are not a lot of Wong teaser options. Remember, road favorites are typically not included in Wong teasers and neither are 7-point favorites (have to be at least 7.5 points).
However, we’ll bend the rules to give options for this week.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 8
Philadelphia Eagles (+8.5)/ Los Angeles Chargers (-1)
The Cincinnati Bengals dubiously had one of the NFL’s worst defenses over the first month of the season. The unit is playing better with wins over the last two weeks, but those victories were against the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, two offenses that rank 29th and 32nd, respectively, in the league in yards per play.
Cincinnati returns home this week where they are 0-3 and have allowed 31.6 points per game. They’ll face a Philadelphia offense that was stumbling due to injuries at the skilled positions, but have put up 48 points in two weeks since the bye week with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith back in the lineup.
While explosive offenses garner the majority of the headlines, the Philadelphia defense has allowed 12 or fewer points in three of its last four games (Cleveland’s lone touchdown in Week 6 was on a blocked kick return). Cincinnati’s pass protection has faltered over the last two weeks and it has led to an elite offense looking average. The Philadelphia defensive line, anchored by disruptive tackle Jalen Carter, should cause Joe Burrow and company to struggle at times, so getting the Eagles at 8.5 is solid for Sunday.
The Chargers return home after a heartbreaking walk-off loss on Monday Night Football to the Arizona Cardinals. Thankfully, they’ll face backup quarterback Spencer Rattler and the struggling New Orleans Saints.
With one of the worst receiving units in the NFL, the Chargers want to pound the rock, although Justin Herbert still managed a 300-yard game in Monday’s loss in the desert. The Chargers can do what they want against an injury-depleted New Orleans defense that is 31st in the NFL in run stop win rate and 30th in rushing yards allowed (146.7 yards per game).
On the other side, we get LA’s No. 1 scoring defense (13.8 points per game) against a rookie in Rattler who has a QBR of just 37.5 in his two starts where New Orleans was outscored by 47 combined points.
Other Week 8 teaser legs
Here are a few other teaser legs to consider in Week 8.
Baltimore Ravens (-2) at Cleveland Browns
Jameis Winston will suit up for the Browns with DeShaun Watson lost for the year after suffering a torn Achilles. While there may be a shootout in Cleveland this week due to Baltimore’s struggles against the pass, we’ll still trust the best offense in football to get it done on the road.
The Ravens are averaging a league-best 31.1 points per game and 7.2 yards per play. The Browns offer little resistance as a defense that is middle of the road against the run and the pass. With the way Baltimore is humming right now, we’ll gladly teaser the Ravens to under a field goal even if we’re supposed to avoid road favorites.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons
These two teams earlier this month on Thursday Night Football with the Falcons pulling out a 36-30 miracle win in overtime. This is all about the Buccaneers defense after getting gashed in Monday’s loss to Baltimore.
We have to trust the scouting report all week has been to fix the issues that led to Kirk Cousins throwing for over 500 yards in that contest. Offensively, this game was a track meet in Atlanta on Oct. 3. Tampa Bay will likely have to slow down that speed after losing its top two receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. With a decrease in pace, we like getting +8.5, especially at home.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.