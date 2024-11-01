Bruins vs. Flyers Predictions, Odds, Total for November 2nd
The Bruins might be dead...
This clip that was making the rounds on Halloween after the B's got blown out by the Hurricanes speaks volumes to how they are playing currently. They look completely listless, without any effort or discipline positionally.
The Flyers are not producing offence at a high rate, but they do generate a ton of chances off the rush which will give this Bruins team fits the way they're going right now. Swayman will be asked to stop a ton of high danger chances in this one and he has been very poor to start the year.
Now the numbers for either team are rather bad, some being at the very bottom of the league. On the topic of not being disciplined both teams are committing a considerably high amount of infractions, 12.2 minutes for the Bruins per game and 12.1 for Philly, being last and second last in the league, respectively. Completely unacceptable particularly when your special teams are in the toilet as well.
The Flyers do have something to hang their hat on though, and that is the play of Matvei Michkov who is the front runner to win the Calder. Sam Ersson has also played rather well boasting a 4-2-1 record, .897 save percentage and 2.37 GAA, not too shabby for a rookie! The Flyers have a bright future, the Bruins? Not so much.
In the offseason GM Don Sweeney made some questionable moves, including letting his starting goalie's lingering extension, linger far too long to the point where he missed training camp. That apparently isn't such a great thing to miss as a pro athlete. The signings of Lindholm and Zadarov appear to be what we all thought they might be, underwhelming.
What does that all mean for us as bettors? Well, I am leaning a certain way for this one for sure. Let's dig into a bit further.
Bruins vs. Flyers Jackets Odds
Odds via bet365
Moneyline
- Bruins -140
- Flyers +120
Puck Line:
- Bruins -1.5 (+180)
- Flyers +1.5 (-220)
Total:
- OVER 6.0 (-110)
- UNDER 6.0 (-110)
Bruins vs. Flyers Prediction and Pick
The Bruins really are a disaster right now and are pretty darn lucky to be 4-6-1. They are completely incapable of suprressing shots at the moment which is in my humble opinion the most surprising part of their play. For everything I did think was flawed about their roster, that was one area I figured they would excel in as they always do. The only significant perssonnel change made on the back end was the signing of Zadarov, much of the group is the same and they all have a track record of playing very good defensive hockey.
I would expect that part of their game to get better eventually, the lack of offence however is a much more serious issue. David Pastrnak and the top line has been very quiet which probably won't last forever, but the depth scoring of this team was always going to be an issue and has looked even worse thus far. I don't know where the answers are going to come from if they want to make playoffs, or beat these pesky Flyers tomorrow.
Flyers moneyline is the play, fade the B's season.
Pick: Flyers ML +120
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.