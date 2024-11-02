Canadiens vs. Penguins Predictions, Odds, Total for November 2nd
Never a doubt in any of our minds that Crosby would get his game going, and he's appeared to do just that after what was an incredibly uncharacteristic start for the veteran super star. Against Anaheim in their previous game we saw some vintage heroics from Sid the Kid, scoring two goals, one of which was the game winner in OT.
The Habs have the top goal scorer in the NHL right now (tied with Nico Hischier) in Cole Caufield who has found twine 10 times in 11 games, insane rate! He's in the zone right now despite the Habs posting a below average record of 4-6-1.
Both of these teams have similar numbers of production, neither are very good and both teams are in very different places organizationally.
Sam Montembault is expected to start in this one for Montreal and while he started the season playing at an incredibly high, career high clip, he has now come back down to earth and posts some pretty poor numbers.
However, those are a bit deceiving as the Habs are a very poor defending team. They rank very low in almost all metrics in terms of limiting opponents. Not exactly an ideal spot to be a goaltender.
Canadiens vs. Penguins Odds
Moneyline
- Canadiens +155
- Penguins -185
Puck Line:
- Canadiens +1.5 (-160)
- Penguins -1.5 (+135)
Total:
- OVER 6.5 (-120)
- UNDER 6.5 (+100)
Canadiens vs. Penguins Prediction and Pick
This is an easy over for me and the line reflects it. Neither team defends particularly well, and the Habs have had the worst team save percentage in the league since Montembault's season debut shutout.
Nedeljkovic is expected to get the start for Pittsburgh and he hasn't been stellar in his action. His 3.18 GAA and .890 save percentage don't inspire a ton of confidence.
Both of these teams don't post super encouraging numbers, and yet some of the talent on both sides is well above league average. Including the marquee player of this article Sidney Crosby who is getting his legs under him after being awarded Evgeni Malkin on his line.
Give me the over.
Pick: Over 6.5 (-120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.