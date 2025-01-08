Chargers vs. Texans NFL Best Bets for Wild Card Round (Target Quentin Johnston)
The Chargers are one of the AFC’s hottest teams heading into the postseason after winning their final three regular season games. The Texans are limping badly into the playoffs.
Houston wrapped up the sub-par AFC South but is now home underdogs in the first round of the playoffs after dropping six of its final ten games.
The Chargers are currently 2.5-point road favorites and the total is sitting at 42.5 points.
Here are three best bets for the matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Quentin Johnston OVER 3.5 Receptions
- C.J. Stroud UNDER 228.5 Passing Yards
- Joe Mixon UNDER 70.5 Rushing Yards
Quentin Johnston OVER 3.5 Receptions (-125)
Johnston was public enemy No. 1 early this season for his constant drops and inability to create separation. He turned it around during the Chargers’ push to the playoffs.
Johnston is averaging 3.7 catches per game this season but his late-season surge provides value with this prop. While defenses have been honing in on limiting rookie standout Ladd McConkey, Johnston racked up 31 receptions over the last five games of the regular season, hitting the over on this prop four times.
C.J. Stroud UNDER 228.5 Passing Yards (-110)
The second-year slump hit Stroud, last year’s Rookie of the Year, like a ton of bricks this season as his numbers increased across the board. A large part of that was Houston’s health at wide receivers as Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell each suffered season-ending injuries.
Stroud failed to pass for 200-plus yards in two of his final three games (excluding Week 18 when he led just one drive), so it should be tough sledding Saturday against a Chargers defense that ranks No. 7 in the NFL against the pass.
Joe Mixon UNDER 70.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Mixon has been boom or bust for Houston this season. The first-year Texan averaged 4.8 yards per carry with 7 rushing touchdowns during Houston’s wins this season and just 3.4 yards per carry and four scores in losses. The receiving numbers dipped, too, but we’ll focus on the run game.
Mixon had a high of just 57 yards over the final four games of the regular season and has gone under this prop in six of eight contests since stringing together four consecutive 100-yard performances in October.
Houston ranked No. 31 in the NFL in run blocking win rate during the regular season and the Chargers allowed just one running back (Bucky Irving) to cross the 70-yard mark over the final five weeks of the regular season.
