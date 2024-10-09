Cincinnati vs UCF Odds, Analysis, and Spread Prediction for College Football Week 7
The UCF Golden Knights will face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Bounce House in a Big 12 matchup at 3:30 pm EST.
Both teams enter this matchup with 3-2 records, but each team has different emotions surrounding those records, and a win in this matchup will go a long way in moving into the top tier of the Big 12 standings.
Cincinnati Bearcats vs UCF Golden Knights Odds
Spread:
- Cincinnati +3.5 (-120)
- UCF -3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Cincinnati: +140
- UCF: -160
Total: 59.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cincinnati Bearcats Analysis
The Bearcats are coming off of their bye week heading into this game. The last time we saw the Bearcats take the field they lost a shootout with Texas Tech, after a late rally fell short when a 51-yard field goal went wide as time expired.
Both Bearcats’ losses have been by a combined four points and in both games they allowed a double-digit lead to slip away.
Leading the Bearcats at quarterback is Brendan Sorsby. Sorsby an Indiana transfer has been one of the most effective quarterbacks in the country; throwing for over 1,400 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns and only one interception.
The Bearcats also feature a very dynamic rushing attack; Corey Kiner and Evan Pryor have combined for over 600 yards on the ground to go with five touchdowns, and Sorsby himself has also added three rushing touchdowns.
UCF Golden Knights Analysis
The Golden Knights enter this matchup losers of their last two games; a blowout loss at home to Colorado, and an ugly road loss to the Florida Gators last week, with the offense struggling to score in each matchup.
KJ Jefferson is the starting quarterback for the Golden Knights and it’s no surprise that the offensive struggles are connected to his own struggles. Jefferson started the season very well, with his best performance coming in a 21-point comeback on the road against TCU where he threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
However the last two weeks have seen Jefferson throw for only two touchdowns to go with three interceptions, and the offensive line has failed to protect him as he has been sacked 10 times over the last two weeks. Protecting Jefferson against a very talented Bearcat front four is going to be of the upmost importance this week.
Controlling the line of scrimmage will also provide an opportunity for talented running back RJ Harvey to make plays in the open field. Harvey has nine touchdowns on the ground, however he has failed to go over the 100-yard mark the last two weeks.
Cincinnati vs UCF Prediction and Pick
I am going to take the Bearcats and the points. The Bearcats are coming off of the bye week, which was much needed after they suffered a handful of injuries at key positions in their loss to Texas Tech.
I also believe the Golden Knights are incredibly overvalued by the odds makers. UCF has been favored their last two games, and not only did they lose both times as a favorite, but they looked completely outclassed by their opponents.
Taking into account the struggles that the UCF offense and defense have had the last two weeks, to pair with the tough scheduling spot of having to face a rested and more complete Bearcat team after going on the road against an SEC opponent. This all spells disaster for the Golden Knights.
Prediction: Cincinnati Bearcats +3.5 (-120)