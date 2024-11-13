Commanders vs. Eagles Best Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 11 (Target Terry McLaurin, Saquon Barkley)
Sometimes, the schedule makers hit a home run. That’s the case this Thursday when first place in the NFC East is on the line as the Washington Commanders visit the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles have been cruising since the bye week, winning five straight games. Washington had a three-game winning streak snapped in a one-point loss to Pittsburgh last week, but Rookie of the Year frontrunner Jayden Daniels still has the offense humming.
The Eagles are currently 3.5-point favorites in the matchup with the over/under set at 48.5. Here are three best bets for the game.
- Terry McLaurin OVER 4.5 Receptions
- Saquon Barkley OVER 18.5 Rushing Attempts
- Jayden Daniels OVER 0.5 Interceptions
Terry McLaurin OVER 4.5 Receptions (-135)
It’s tempting to avoid over bets in the Washington passing attack because of how great Philadelphia’s secondary has been, but McLaurin’s history against the Eagles is too good to pass up.
McLaurin has recorded five-plus catches in six of 10 games this season and his track record against Philadelphia is even better. In 10 career matchups with the Eagles, McLaurin has gone over this reception prop nine times. Overall against Philadelphia, McLaurin is averaging 5.8 catches (on 8.1 targets) and 84.7 receiving yards per game.
McLaurin is the clear-cut No. 1 option in the Washington receiving room. He’s generated 66 targets through 10 games while no other Commanders’ wideout has over 40 (Noah Brown has 38).
Saquon Barkley OVER 18.5 Rushing Attempts (-115)
We needed to find a way to get some Barkely in our portfolio for this game. His rushing yardage prop is nearing triple digits, which is getting expensive, but we’ll take the carries instead.
Barkley was starting to ramp up his usage prior to having a sub-par afternoon in Dallas that ended early with the Eagles nursing a huge lead. Barkley had 49 carries combined over the previous two games but was held to just 66 yards on 14 attempts in the win over the Cowboys.
Barkley should be the focal point in a bounce-back effort Thursday night. Washington’s defense has improved mightily against the pass (No. 5 in the NFL) but still ranks 28th in the league against the run, giving up 142.7 yards per game. Look for Philadelphia to pound the rock and avoid a Washington pass rush that ranks No. 4 in the league in win rate but 25th in run-stop win rate.
Jayden Daniels OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-120)
Daniels has been terrific in taking care of the ball having not thrown an interception since Oct. 6. Daniels has only thrown two interceptions all season, so we’re getting a good price for Philadelphia to snag one Thursday night.
Daniels was constantly under duress in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh. He was sacked three times and posted a QBR of 36.2 while his receivers let him down at times, too, with costly drops. Philadelphia should be bringing the heat as a defense that is heating up under Vic Fangio’s system. The Eagles rank in the top half of the league (13th) in sacks and are No. 10 in pass-rush win rate, which will be enough for the rookie, perhaps in comeback mode and forced to air it out, to throw one to the wrong team.
