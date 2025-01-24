Commanders vs. Eagles NFL Best Bets for NFC Championship Game (Target Austin Ekeler, A.J. Brown)
Championship Sunday is upon us. Only four teams remain in the pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy. Starting off in the NFC, you have the third matchup this season between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
The two teams split a pair of regular-season contests with each squad defending their home turf. Can rookie phenom Jayden Daniels go into Philadelphia and stun the Eagles after knocking off the top-seeded Detroit Lions? Or will Philadelphia continue to roll into a second Super Bowl appearance over the last three seasons?
The Eagles are currently a six-point favorite over Washington and the total is sitting at 47.5 points.
Here are three best bets to consider for the matchup.
- Brian Robinson Jr. UNDER 36.5 Rushing Yards
- Austin Ekeler OVER 2.5 Receptions
- A.J. Brown OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards
Brian Robinson Jr. UNDER 36.5 Rushing Yards (-107)
Robinson had a bounce back performance against Detroit in the Divisional Round, churning out 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 attempts. We’ll pump the breaks heading into this matchup, though.
Robinson, who was limited to just 16 carries on 10 rushes in the first round against Tampa Bay, combined for just 87 rushing yards on 26 attempts against Philadelphia’s stout defense during the regular season.
Washington was dealt a brutal blow when right guard Sam Cosmi suffered a torn ACL against Detroit. That’s a significant loss for the Commanders for this matchup against the Eagles defensive front, led by second-team All-Pro tackle Jalen Carter.
The Eagles are the No. 3 team in run stop win rate and were 10th in rushing defense this season. They’ll find a way to slow down Washington’s running back committee on Sunday.
Austin Ekeler OVER 2.5 Receptions (-185)
The price is getting steep to target Ekeler’s receiving output but he’ll serve a key role as Daniels’ security blanket in this matchup.
The Eagles have one of the best pass-rushing units in the NFL (No. 8 in pass-rush win rate) and are going up against a shorthanded Washington offensive line.
Daniels should be feeling the heat from Philadelphia early and often on Sunday, which should lead to the rookie finding his checkdowns to keep Washington ahead of the chains. Ekeler has seven receptions on eight targets in two playoff games thus far. He missed Washington’s home win over Philadelphia but played against the Eagles on the road in November, racking up a season-high eight catches for 89 yards.
That makes the over on Ekeler’s receiving yards (24.5) very tempting, too. We’ll stick with the catches for this prop as the veteran running back will be a favorable option in the passing game, especially if Washington were to fall behind as a six-point underdog on the road.
A.J. Brown OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
The squeaky wheel gets the grease, right? Brown has been a surprising afterthought in this run-happy Philadelphia offense, managing just three catches for 24 yards over two playoff games.
Brown did receive a healthy target share (7) against the Rams last week in snowy conditions and dropped what would’ve been a long touchdown in the second quarter.
The Commanders have been huddled up all week trying to find a way to slow down Saquon Barkley, who has been electric in the playoffs and ripped Washington for 296 rushing yards in two games during the regular season.
Turn to Brown to have a bounce-back performance when Philadelphia needs it most. This is still an average Washington secondary that has allowed the No. 1 receiver from its two playoff opponents (Mike Evans and Amon-Ra St. Brown) to combine for 229 yards off 15 receptions and Brown went over this receiving yardage prop in both meetings against Washington during the regular season (13 catches for 162 yards).
