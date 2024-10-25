Cowboys vs. 49ers Best Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 8 (Target Jake Ferguson, Brock Purdy)
Two teams desperate for a victory will meet on the west coast Sunday night when the San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys.
To say each team badly needs this victory is an understatement. The 49ers (+550) are no longer the favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl (Detroit is +300) after a 3-4 start and injuries across the board. At 3-3, the Cowboys are a distant third-favorite (+450) in their own division with the Eagles and Commanders projected to be battling it out down the stretch for an NFC East crown.
The 49ers are currently a 4-point favorite and the total of this game sits at 47. Here are three best bets to consider for the matchup.
Cowboys-49ers UNDER 47 Points
Is it the best thing for the Cowboys to get out of Dallas? The numbers agree. Dallas had two weeks to stew on another embarrassing performance in Jerry World where they were dismantled by the Detroit Lions, 47-9. With extra rest to prepare for this matchup, we’re backing the up-and-down Dallas defense to bounce back against a San Francisco offense that just lost Brandon Aiyuk for the year and could be without Deebo Samuel, as well.
On the other side, we still get a San Francisco defense that is in the top half of the league and the run and the pass. The Cowboys can’t run the ball anyway (No. 32 in rushing yards per game) and if San Francisco can make Dallas one-dimensional, we like the 49ers’ chances to keep the Cowboys off the scoreboard with a ferocious pass rush that is No. 9 in win rate against a below-average Dallas offensive line.
These are also offenses that are struggling to punch it into the endzone. Dallas is No. 31 in redzone touchdown percentage (37.50%) and San Francisco is 27th (45.16%). With those pedestrian numbers, both kickers are worth a look in made field goal props and kicking points, but that should equal long drives that stay out of the endzone which keeps this contest under the total.
Jake Ferguson OVER 3.5 Receptions (-165)
With the San Francisco defensive line coming in hot, Dak Prescott will have to find his safety valves. Tight end Jake Ferguson is a perfect candidate. Ferguson is averaging five receptions per game this season (he missed one game) and he’s not exactly pushing the ball down the field on his catches, either, as he’s averaging just 9.6 yards per catch.
Extra attention will obviously have to be sent toward Ceedee Lamb in this matchup, which leaves Ferguson as Prescott’s next best pass-catcher with the inconsistency Dallas has had between Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert at the No. 2 wide receiver position.
Brock Purdy OVER 19.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Not only is Aiyuk lost for the season and Samuel is questionable for this matchup, but the 49ers will likely be without Jauan Jennings (hip), who has not yet practiced this week. On top of that, Chris Conley (ankle) has been limited all week at practice.
What’s this receiving group going to look like? Ricky Pearsall could be San Francisco’s top wideout in this matchup with George Kittle hoping to help that unit. While George Kittle’s receiving yardage prop (54.5) is tempting, we’re going to ride with Purdy’s legs.
For better or worse, Purdy has been extending a ton of plays all season and going off-script. With these unproven wideouts struggling to get separation on Sunday, we’re looking for Purdy to tuck it and run like he has all season. After starting off the year with just 23 total rushing yards over two games, Purdy has gone over this prop in three of the last five contests.
