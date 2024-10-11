Devils vs. Capitals Predictions, Odds, Total
I am 0-1 on Devils predictions this season and yet I am not deterred by their result last night even slightly. The Maple Leafs needed to bounce back after dropping one to the Habs on Wednesday where they failed to tally a marker.
This Devils squad is still going to be one of daily-must-bets in the NHL. I have them projected as winners of the Metro and to have at least 49 wins on the year.
The Capitals have yet to play a game this season and this will be a tough test for them. I do view this team as being improved but much inferior still to the Devils. Jakub Markstrom is expected to start for the Devils and Charlie Lindgren is confirmed for the Caps.
Devils vs. Capitals Odds, Puck Line and Total
Odds via bet365
Moneyline:
- Devils -150 Capitals +125
Puck Line:
- Devils -1.5 (+165)
- Capitals +1.5 (-200)
Total:
- OVER 6.5 (-120)
- UNDER 6.5 (+105)
Devils vs. Capitals Prediction and Pick
The head-to-head numbers over the last 10 games between these two divisional foes are somewhat perplexing.
The Devils hold a 5-5 record while the Caps are 5-2-3. As we've noted before last season was an anomaly for the Devils riddled with injury and the Caps, well, for other more confusing reasons. Which makes the trends a bit irrelevant in terms of handicapping this one.
These are two very different teams squaring off tomorrow night and I expect the game to be a spirited one.
The Devils' huge edge is that they drastically out pace their counterparts in the footspeed department. Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes, his little brother Luke, Timo Meier among a few more all rank in the top 88% percentile in speed according to NHL Edge Tracker. The need for speed in today's NHL just cannot be overstated and the Devils have it in spades.
The Caps aren't operating at a snails pace like some other teams are but they certainly aren't up to the Devils caliber. One noteworthy housekeeping item for the Caps is that they brought back a former disgraced asset, Jakub Vrana yesterday on a one year deal worth 775k$. This man's goals per 60 is jaw dropping, at one point in his career it was higher than Auston Matthews.
Despite this, I will be taking the Devils to win in regulation. The Capitals' lineup is an interesting evaluation and until we see more of a sample of success, I'll be fading the group. The team made some savvy moves to bolster its depth this off-season especially Duhaime, Magnipiane and Chychrun on the back end (for peanuts I might add), but that's a lot of new faces and normally we see teams with that much turnover take some time to gel.
Washington also acquired the most overrated player to ever step foot on NHL ice in PL Dubois who is currently centering their second line with Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson, the latter of which is feeling the affects of the ageing curve.
This line in this game will get exposed by any combination the Devils decide to throw at it. McMichael being the youngest player on the line will be expected to carry the other two ironically enough and it will be a struggle all night.
Pick: Devils in Regulation +105
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.