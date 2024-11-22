Eagles vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 12 (Look for Slow Start at SoFi Stadium)
Sunday’s slate wraps up with a stellar NFC matchup between the scoring Philadelphia Eagles and the playoff-hopeful Los Angeles Rams.
Winners of six straight, the Eagles are currently 2.5-point road favorites in the matchup with the total sitting at 49 points.
Here are three bets to consider for the matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Eagles-Rams 1st Half UNDER 23.5 Points
- Demarcus Robinson UNDER 26.5 Receiving Yards
- Jalen Hurts OVER 225.5 Passing Yards
Eagles-Rams 1st Half UNDER 23.5 Points (-102)
This is a play mostly based on a Philadelphia defense that is balling right now. After getting smashed in Tampa Bay, 33-16, in Week 4, Philadelphia has won six consecutive games and the defense is buying into Vic Fangio’s system.
The Eagles have held all six of those opponents to under 20 points (Jacksonville got a fumble return touchdown in Week 9) and the Rams’ offense has looked clunky at times, even with a healthy cast of receivers. The Rams have been held to 20 points or less in three of their last four home games and rank 25th in scoring touchdowns in the red zone.
We’ll focus on the first half, though. The Eagles and Rams are 30th and 31st, respectively, in the league in first quarter scoring, combining for just 2.7 points per game. In the first half, they combine for 18.1 points per game while both defenses are top 10 in the league in redzone defense.
Demarcus Robinson UNDER 26.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Robinson was able to step up in spots early in the season when Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua were both sidelined with injuries. Robinson has back-to-back games with two touchdowns just a few weeks ago, but he is a complete afterthought in this offense when Nacua and Kupp are on the field.
Robinson went for 94 yards and two touchdowns against Seattle Nov. 3 in a game where Nacua was ejected early. In the two games since, he’s combined for just three catches on nine targets for a measly 42 yards.
Philadelphia’s best defense has been strong so it should be tough sledding throughout the night for Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ aerial attack.
Jalen Hurts OVER 225.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Saquon Barkley has been everything the Eagles wanted when they landed the standout running back in free agency this offseason. Barkley’s dominance has helped make the Eagles even more deadly on offense, though it’s had a negative impact on Jalen Hurts’ statline. Hurts has just one 300-yard passing performance this season but the Eagles are still firing on all cylinders, albeit after the first quarter.
The Rams are a middle-of-the-road defense in most major categories, but the focal point on Sunday will be to keep Barkley from wreaking the game. Los Angeles is No. 8 in run-stop win rate and those loaded boxes should create opportunities on the outside for Hurts to get the ball to his stud pass-catchers.
It’s been a mixed back for Hurts, going over this passing yardage prop three times over the Eagles’ six-game winning streak, but this is a Rams’ defense that has allowed guys like Drake Maye (282 yards), Sam Darnold (240) and Geno Smith (363) to do damage over the last four games.
