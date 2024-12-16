Falcons vs. Raiders Best NFL Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 15 (Target Kyle Pitts, Fade Brock Bowers)
Week 15 wraps up with a Monday Night Football doubleheader. Both matchups include playoff hopefuls looking to improve their postseason resume against mathematically-eliminated squads trying to play spoiler.
We’ll start with the Atlanta Falcons heading west to take on the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. The Falcons are currently 6-point road favorites over the Raiders and the total is sitting at 44.5 points.
Here are three best bets to consider for the matchup.
- Brock Powers UNDER 6.5 Receptions
- Kyle Pitts OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards
- Kirk Cousins UNDER 0.5 Interceptions
Brock Bowers UNDER 6.5 Receptions (-110)
To say Bowers has been one of the lone bright spots for the Raiders this season would be an understatement. Bowers is sixth in the NFL in catches (87) and should crack the 1,000-yard mark soon.
However, it’s still up in the air who will be under center for Las Vegas Monday. All signs point to Desmond Ridder suiting up to face his former team. The quarterback carousel in Las Vegas this season creates some uncertainty and it has to be tough for Bowers to gel with Ridder over little reps.
As great as he’s been this season, it has been a boom-or-bust stretch for Bowers. The Georgia product has gone under this receptions prop in four of the last six games, but went for double-digit snags twice in that span. Atlanta has allowed the seventh-fewest catches to opposing tight ends this season, so we’ll take the value in the under on Bowers Monday.
Kyle Pitts OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
It’s another year where Pitts has not lived up to the offseason hype as the former first-round pick has just two catches for 25 yards over his last three games. The Falcons have five pass-catchers with a receiving yardage prop of 27-plus yards Monday but we’ll give Pitts a chance in Las Vegas.
Pitts is coming off a six-target game against Minnesota, which is his most since Oct. 20. That was against a sturdy Vikings’ defense. On Monday, Pitts will matchup against a Raiders’ defense that has allowed the fourth-most receiving yards (873) to tight ends this season.
Kirk Cousins UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (+100)
Speaking of fading recent events, we’ll take Cousins to have a clean performance in the desert. Cousins has been a turnover machine in recent weeks, throwing eight interceptions and zero touchdowns in Atlanta’s four-game losing streak.
Cousins’ track record shouldn’t warrant a primetime bet, but we’ll count on a bounce-back Monday against a Las Vegas defense that offers little resistance. Avoiding costly turnovers has to be priority No. 1 for Cousins, even more so after derailing the offense with six picks over the last two weeks. The Raiders have picked off just seven passes this season, tied for the fifth-fewest in the league.
You’d like to avoid backing Cousins against a team that can generate pressure. That would’ve been an issue coming into this game until Raiders’ star defensive end Maxx Crosby was announced out for the season with an ankle injury. The Falcons should be able to do what they want Monday, which means a nice mix of Cousins and Bijan Robinson to build a lead before pounding the rock to finish it out.
