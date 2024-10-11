Flyers vs. Canucks Predictions, Odds, and Total for Friday, Oct. 11
The Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames renewed pleasantries Wednesday in what was so far the most entertaining game of this very young NHL season.
Early on in the first period JT Miller delivered a crushing hit on Flames C Kevin Rooney which subsequently knocked him unconscious and triggered a brawl. Prayers up for Rooney as he remains in concussion protocol.
The ensuing game after that unfortunate incident was electric however, the Canucks dominated the first period but took their foot off the gas while the Flames seemed inspired by the ugly injury to exact revenge on the scoreboard.
Arturs Silovs struggled and posted a .726 save percentage allowing six goals on 26 shots. Not great against a team that isn't exactly an elite offensive team.
The Flyers on the other hand have not played a game yet, making their debut on the road in Vancouver isn't exactly a great spot going against a Canucks team who is much deeper and experienced on paper.
John Tortorella is however notorious for getting the most out of his roster no matter how flawed. Sam Ersson is expected to get the start for Philly and Lankinen is confirmed for Vancouver.
Flyers vs. Canucks Odds
Moneyline:
Canucks -180
Flyers +150
Puck Line:
Canucks-1.5 (+145)
Flyers +1.5 (-170)
Total:
OVER 6.0 (-125)
UNDER 6.0 (+105)
Flyers vs. Canucks Prediction and Pick
The question mark in net surrounding Vancouver and the health status of Thatcher Demko is definitely a concern for us Canucks backers. Silovs played very well last year in his playoff starts and heading into this season it seemed that he would be a fine placeholder until Demko returns.
After his questionable preseason and awful debut that sentiment does not seem to be holding water. It's certainly not panic button time yet, but it does give me pause about betting them on the day to day moving forward.
The Flyers are expected to improve mightily on offense this year with their new rookie Matvei Michkov in the fold. His shot will be something inexperienced netminder Lankinnen will also not have adequate scouting on.
I will be taking a chance on the Flyers. Fading dogs in hockey is a brutal strategy as they win around 42% to 45% of the time every season. Anything can happen any given night and when we handicap this sport sometimes we just have to take shots like this.
My angle here is that Philly was already a good team and showed so last year until its collapse late, but it is returning a pretty sick young roster and adding Michkov only makes the Flyers better and harder to play against.
They are one of these underdogs who with their enigmatic bench boss can beat anyone in the league any given night.
Against the Canucks third string goalie and weak bottom three defensive unit, I smell an upset.
Pick: Flyers ML +150
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.