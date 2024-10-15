Flyers vs. Oilers Prediction, Odds, Total for Tuesday, October 15
I am having a pretty good start to this NHL betting season and yet it would be even better if not for the three losses handed to my portfolio by the Edmonton Oilers. Nothing is going right for this team right now.
Goalies have both been poor, the defensive unit stinks, the forward group has three goals, and they don't hit or play with speed. They look like a lottery-pick team through three starts.
The Flyers are 1-1 on the year and have a very impressive win over the Vancouver Canucks. They look solid out of the gate. John Tortorella confirmed to the press yesterday that Matvei Michkov prefers to play right wing and therefore will be moving from Travis Konecny's line to the second for his natural position. Skinner and Ersson are expected for the Oilers and Flyers, respectively.
Flyers vs. Oilers Odds
Odds via bet365
Moneyline
- Flyers +200
- Oilers -245
Puck Line:
- Flyers +1.5 (-120) Oilers -1.5 (+100)
Total:
- OVER 6.5 (-105)
- UNDER 6.5 (-115)
Flyers vs. Oilers Prediction and Pick
Stuart Skinner so far in his two starts has been pulled once, has no wins, a .539 GAA and .806 sv%. Not. Good.
We can blame defending all we want in Edmonton and to be sure, that's an issue too. Even Evan Bouchard hasn't played great and yet he and Ekholm form their only competent pairing. All six men are lazy with the puck and frequently miss their assignments near their net. All of these things make Skinner's job infinitely more difficult.
However, Skinner simply has to be better. full stop and he knows it. I defended this man this off-season in my Oilers coverage by saying that for his price and career average, there isn't a good argument in searching for an upgrade, and right now those of us who said that are eating crow.
There are a couple of stats that could indicate a softer matchup for Skinner and the Oilers though and they are the fact that the Flyers have the 26th-best shooting percentage in the league at 7%, and they take the most penalties of any team, an average of a hair over 18 minutes per game.
If Skinner faces some lower-quality shots and the Oilers big guns get out on the powerplay a few times this could spell a bit of a tough night for Philly and a night for the Oilers to finally find their groove.
Call me crazy, but I am talking myself into one more Oilers puckline. If they lose this, however, it's full fade until further notice.
Pick: Oilers PL -1.5 (+100)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.