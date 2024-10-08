Jets vs. Oilers Prediction, Odds, and Total (Don't Expect a Stanley Cup Final Hangover for Edmonton)
The Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets have Stanley Cup aspirations heading into the 2024-25 season with the Oilers listed as second on the odds list to win it all.
The two teams will open their respective seasons against each other on Wednesday night. Let's take a look at the latest odds for this All-Canadian matchup.
Jets vs. Oilers Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Jets +138
- Oilers -166
Puck Line:
- Jets +1.5 (-178)
- Oilers -1.5 (+146)
Total:
- OVER 6.5 (-105)
- UNDER 6.5 (-115)
Jets vs. Oilers Prediction and Pick
So what can we expect in this game? Edmonton struggled in camp and the Jets did not. Nobody in Edmonton who was either previously with the team or acquired this off-season to fill the vacant spot(s) on the right side of the blueline grabbed the spot although Darnell Nurse and Ty Emberson are set to begin the season as the second pairing.
The Jets got their offensive game going in the preseason including a 6-1 drubbing of the Oil last Wednesday. The Oilers did not dress most of their starters and rookie goalie Olivier Rodrigue struggled, but that doesn't take away from the fact that the Jets looked like a well-oiled machine (no pun intended), especially on the powerplay. They moved the puck around very well with very few mistakes.
The Oilers still struggle to defend and it's basic defensive coverages that they teach in peewee they can't seem to execute consistently. And while Skinner isn't nearly as bad as his detractors would have you believe, he's also not going to make the highlight reel with athletic saves against high-danger shots. He needs to be insulated by solid defending and that's the biggest question mark for this Oilers team.
What isn't a question mark for this team is their ability to put the puck in the net. It never has been, and as long as this core of forwards is together it never will be. You add the likes of Jeff Skinner (who did struggle this camp to be fair) and Viktor Arvidsson to the fold who are both very efficient shooters, this offense is as potent as ever. I do have concerns about their footspeed and toughness throughout the lineup, but this forward group is still the best there is in the game.
You're telling me we can get the over at plus-money? I will be holding that ticket tomorrow as well Edmonton on the puck line. The Oilers team have been monsters at covering the puck line in their 47-51 wins. This year they are projected for 55.5 wins on the regular season and I could see them covering that line in half of them.
Pick: Oilers -1.5 (+146) and OVER 6.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
