Jets vs. Steelers Best Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 7 (Target Breece Hall)

There’s no shortage of storylines heading into Sunday night’s primetime showdown between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh, despite being tied for first place in the AFC North, could be switching quarterbacks with Russell Wilson healthy. The move would send Justin Fields to the bench after he won four of his first six games as a Steeler.
Meanwhile, the New York Jets are just over a week removed from firing head coach Robert Saleh and recently required star wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.
As the dust settles, the Jets have moved from a 1.5-point underdog to a 1.5-point favorite in Pittsburgh. The over/under for the game is set at 39.
Jets vs. Steelers Best Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 7
- Jets-Steelers UNDER 39 Points
- Breece Hall OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards
- UNDER 2.5 Total Turnovers
Jets-Steelers UNDER 39 Points (-110)
The Jets upgraded their wide receiver room with the acquisition of Adams, but they still have concerns in the trenches. New York ranks 25th in the NFL in pass-blocking win rate and Aaron Rodgers has been sacked 16 times, which is tied for fifth-most in the league. It wasn’t long ago that Rodgers was crawling around the turf in London due to the pressure Minnesota was bringing.
Now the Jets face a tenacious Pittsburgh defense with T.J. Watt screaming off the edge. Pittsburgh, No. 11 in pass-rush win rate, has 14 sacks on the year and ranks tied for fifth in takeaways (11). Furthermore, New York just doesn’t speed things up. The Jets rank dead last in the NFL in adjusted tempo.
On the other end, if Wilson starts for the Steelers, this bet looks even more attractive as we’ve seen him lead a pedestrian offensive attack in back-to-back seasons in Denver on a team led by its defense (Denver was 20-14 to the under in Wilson's two seasons). That sounds a lot like Pittsburgh right now. Add in an old-school coach like Mike Tomlin, who is not afraid to punt and settle for field goals, you’ve got the formula for a low-scoring rockfight.
Breece Hall OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Forget the addition of Adams (whose props are not yet listed for Sunday), it’s time to target Hall in the Jets’ passing attack.
While struggling to consistently find holes on the ground (3.7 yards per carry), Hall is making a living through the air. The third-year back has gone over this receiving yardage prop in four of six games this season and has four-plus catches in every contest.
Hall will face a bottom-10 Pittsburgh defense in terms of receiving yards allowed to running backs this season. Look for him to get his fair share of pass-catching opportunities in this matchup.
UNDER 2.5 Total Turnovers (+100)
We’re looking for variance to swing on the turnover front in this matchup, specifically with Rodgers, who has thrown four of his five interceptions on the season over the last two weeks.
Rodgers is on pace to throw 14 interceptions this season, which would be a career-high. For a quarterback in his 20th season who has seen it all to set a career-high in picks seems like a stretch. Rodgers has seen it all when it comes to opposing defenses, so we shouldn’t expect these interceptions to continue.
On the other hand, this bet is another that sides with Wilson over Fields. Why? We’ve seen Wilson be ultra-conservative with the football over the last few years, including just eight interceptions in 15 starts last season. While his numbers have been sub-par, he’s taken care of the football. At even money, take a shot for these two veterans to keep the rock out of harm’s way.
