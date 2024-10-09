Kings vs. Sabres Predictions, Odds, and Total
General manager of the Buffalo Sabres Kevyn Adams as we sit here today is the man in his position with possibly the most pressure on his shoulders entering this season.
The only person with possibly more pressure is Kings GM Rob Blake. This is an interesting subplot to the two team's 2024 opener. Blake has put together a formidable group of young talent that hasn't quite been able to put it all together at the same time whether it be for health relates issues, goaltending or their offence drying up. New (and former) head coach Lindy Ruff enters the chat to try and course correct.
The aforementioned Blake has this season to prove it to ownership that they can get over the hump or he's as good as gone. I reported on his first Pierre Luc-Dubois trade two years ago when it happened and knew it would not pan out, and his second transaction involving the player is for a bargain bin veteran goalie Darcy Kuemper, which is a position he's been trying to correct since letting go of franchise legend and hall of famer Jonathan Quick.
It doesn't look good in Tinsel Town.
Kings vs. Sabres Puckline, Moneyline and Total
Odds via bet365
Moneyline
- Kings -115
- Sabres -105
Puck Line:
- Kings -1.5 (+205)
- Sabres +1.5 (-250)
Total:
- OVER 6.5 (+100)
- UNDER 6.5 (-120)
Kings vs. Sabres Prediction and Pick
I am not high on this Kings team this year. Prior to Drew Doughty going down with a fractured foot suffered in pre-season, I had them projected to miss the playoffs by 3 points and Utah securing one of the two wild card spots. Now with him out potentially 6-8 weeks, that prediction seems almost a certainty. Not that the Pacific is some firewagon of a division by any means, it's not, but the Kings have consistently downgraded their roster the past three seasons and it's clear in their playoff games in each of those subsequent years. The Kings are off three straight postseason losses to the Edmonton Oilers in 7, 6, and 5 games respectively.
How does that bode for them heading into this one against the Sabres? Well, not good in my humble opinion.
The Sabres just two seasons ago had the second most prolific offence in the NHL, second only to the historically good Oilers. Their issue in that campaign was that they couldn't defend very well and their goaltending was below average to boot. This past season they corrected those issues, but their offence dried up partially due to injury.
This year I do believe it's time for them to hit the ground running and yes, they are already 0-2, I am aware, but I give them a mulligan as they traveled to Europe to play what I think is the best team in the Eastern Conference, the New Jersey Devils.
As I am sure you've probably guessed by now, I am going to be taking the Buffalo Sabres. I think they will be much too fast and explosive for the Doughty-less Kings to handle and they get their first victory of the year in front of their home crowd.
Pick: Sabres ML (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.