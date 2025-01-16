NFL Best Prop Bets for Divisional Round (Target Derrick Henry, Jalen Hurts)
The field has been trimmed. Only eight teams remain in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy with the Divisional Round on tap for this weekend.
We’ve gone over ATS picks to make this week and the best teaser to play, now it’s time to look at three props to consider for the Divisional Round.
NFL Best Prop Bets for Divisional Round
- Derrick Henry Longest Rush OVER 19.5 Yards
- Joe Mixon UNDER 81.5 Rush+Receiving Yards
- Jalen Hurts OVER 25.5 Pass Attempts
Derrick Henry Longest Rush OVER 19.5 Yards (-145)
There are so many weapons in the Baltimore offense for Buffalo to worry about in this matchup.
The Ravens abandoned the run in last year’s AFC Championship loss to Kansas City and offensive coordinator Todd Monken made sure to pound the rock 50 times against Pittsburgh.
Henry had a 44-yard run against Pittsburgh and has ripped off a run of 20-plus yards in four consecutive games and in 14 of 18 games overall.
Not to mention, Henry had his best performance as a Raven the first time around against Buffalo, running for 199 yards in a 35-10 September win.
Joe Mixon UNDER 81.5 Rush+Receiving Yards (-115)
In our breakdown of Texans-Chiefs, we went with the under on Mixon’s carries (16.5). On the rushing side of this prop, Mixon has been held to just 3.4 yards per carry in Houston’s losses this season and we’re projecting the Texans to come up short as an 8.5-point underdog against the two-time defending champs at a venue that has been a nightmare for opposing teams during the Patrick Mahomes era.
The game script calls for Houston to be airing it out from behind, but Kansas City has bottled up opposing running backs in the passing game.
The Chiefs gave up the fourth-fewest receiving yards to running backs (413) during the regular season and Mixon, who is dealing with an ankle injury, has been held to less than 25 receiving yards in six of the last seven games, including a 14-yard performance (one catch) against the Chiefs.
Jalen Hurts OVER 25.5 Pass Attempts (-125)
It’s a rematch in Philadelphia when the Rams take on the Eagles. In the first matchup, Saquon Barkley took control with 255 rushing yards.
This time around, the Rams’ young, talented defense should be trying everything to keep Barkley from wreaking this game. Since giving up that big night to Barkley in primetime, the Rams’ defense has allowed just one running back (Alvin Kamara) to run for over 70 yards.
In that stretch to wrap up the NFC West title, the Rams’ rushing defense improved and contained Aaron Jones (13 carries, 48 yards) in the Wild Card win. With the Rams likely loading the box in an attempt to limit Barkley, Los Angeles is going to dare Jalen Hurts to beat them.
