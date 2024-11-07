NFL Best Prop Bets for Week 10 (Target James Cook, Fade Javonte Williams)
We’re at the halfway point of the NFL’s regular season and there’s another loaded slate to attack from a betting perspective in Week 10.
We’ve gone over three potential against-the-spread picks to make, so now it’s time to go over a trio of props to play in Week 10.
NFL Best Prop Bets for Week 10
- James Cook OVER 61.5 Rushing Yards
- Javonte Williams UNDER 38.5 Rushing Yards
- Marvin Harrison UNDER 45.5 Receiving Yards
James Cook OVER 61.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Cook has been held under 45 rushing yards in two of the last three games but had a 111-yard performance sandwiched between those two outings where he racked up 6.5 yards per carry in Seattle.
Cook is ripping off nearly five yards per attempt this season and Buffalo gets a nice matchup Sunday against the Colts. Indianapolis ranks dead last in the AFC (31st in the NFL) in rushing defense, giving up nearly 150 yards per game.
Javonte Williams UNDER 38.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
It’s been an up-and-down season for Williams and we’ve been picking spots to play and fade the former second-round pick. This week, we’ll fade Williams, who had a strong surge near the end of September into October but has managed just 88 rushing yards on 34 carries over the last two weeks combined.
Williams has gone over this prop in three consecutive games, but he was stymied by Carolina and Baltimore in back-to-back weeks and faces a stout Kansas City front that ranks third in rushing yards allowed per game. It’s also getting crowded in the Denver rushing attack, too. Though Williams is getting the lion’s share of attempts, his workload is still being trimmed by Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin, a tandem that combined for 10 carries for 45 yards in last week’s loss in Baltimore.
Marvin Harrison Jr. UNDER 45.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
We’re going to fade the rookie receiver for the second straight week after he put up just two receptions on five targets for 34 yards last week in a win over Chicago.
Harrison has gone over this receiving yardage prop just three times all season. He’s gone under this prop in five of the last six games. Game script is going to matter for Harrison, who had 111 yards against Miami with the Cardinals airing it out from behind but is getting little work when the Cardinals are in competitive games where they can run the rock.
That’s what Arizona’s going to do this week against a New York defense that was gashed last Thursday by Joe Mixon, who has struggled recently against the run. Expect a heavy dose of James Conner for Arizona and a similar dose of Sauce Gardner against Harrison, who has been underwhelming after going fourth overall in last April’s draft.
