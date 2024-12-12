NFL Best Prop Bets for Week 15 (Target Rico Dowdle, Jerome Ford)
The NFL schedule is quickly dwindling down as we approach Christmas and more importantly, the postseason.
From here on out, we will have fully loaded slates to attack in the NFL with as all of the bye weeks have passed. We’ve already gone over some teams to pick against the spread this week, so now we move into props for Week 15.
Here’s a trio of props to consider.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rico Dowdle OVER 84.5 Rushing Yards
- Jerome Ford OVER 16.5 Receiving Yards
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. UNDER 45.5 Rushing Yards
Rico Dowdle OVER 84.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
The emergency of Dowdle, a fifth-year running back turned bell cow, has been one of the bright spots for the Cowboys as the South Carolina product could crack 1,000 yards on the ground. Especially if he can take advantage of a dream matchup Sunday in Carolina.
Dowdle has logged back-to-back 100-yard games and has gone over this prop in three straight. If Dallas is competitive, the Cowboys’ offense is balanced and Dowdle thrives. In the Cowboys’ last five games decided by one score, Dowdle has averaged 98 rushing yards per game.
Despite being a three-point underdog to the lowly Panthers, who have been competitive in recent weeks, Dowdle should still excel against a Carolina defense that is allowing a league-worst 170.1 rushing yards per game.
Jerome Ford OVER 16.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
The Browns have gone from tragically bad to watchable and competitive during the Jameis Winston Experience. Winston has been a gunslinger, and we’ve seen the good and bad that comes with it.
Cleveland’s offense looks as good as it has all season, but it’s come with some lows as Winston has thrown nine interceptions over his last eight games. Kevin Stefanski wants to get the ball out of his hands and limit those turnover-worthy plays and Ford is quickly taking over the reins in the Browns’ backfield.
Ford logged 40 snaps to Nick Chubb’s 26 in last Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh and totaled 13 touches. He’s becoming the check-down target, too, eclipsing this receiving yardage prop in three of the last four games. In a matchup where the Browns could be throwing from behind, expect Ford to be in the mix over Chubb.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. UNDER 45.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Tracy got back to his regular workload in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, but only managed to grind out 45 yards and a short touchdown on 16 attempts.
The matchup doesn’t get any easier for the rookie fifth-round pick this weekend when the Baltimore Ravens come to town. Baltimore is well-rested coming off a bye week and the defense can feast on a New York offense that has no firepower whatsoever.
Baltimore’s defense has been gashed this year by opposing quarterbacks but the run defense remains solid. The Ravens have allowed the fewest rushing yards to running backs in the AFC this season and are second only to the Detroit Lions on that front. Tracy has gone under this rushing yardage prop in three consecutive games and with New York being a 15.5-point underdog, the game script could get away from the Giants, who will be forced to air it out in comeback mode with Drew Lock.
