NFL Best Prop Bets for Week 9 (Target Derrick Henry, Gardner Minshew)
We’re at the halfway point of the NFL’s regular season and there’s another loaded slate to attack from a betting perspective in Week 9.
We’ve already gone over three potential against the spread picks to make, so now it’s time to go over a trio of props to play in Week 9.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Derrick Henry OVER 3.5 Receiving Yards
- Gardner Minshew OVER 221.5 Passing Yards
- Marvin Harrison Jr. UNDER 51.5 Receiving Yards
Derrick Henry OVER 3.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Here’s another way to target the favorite (+120) for Offensive Player of the Year. It’s an intriguing matchup in Baltimore this week with Denver as nearly a double-digit underdog against the Ravens, who are looking to bounce back after a division loss.
Denver’s defense will unleash Pat Surtain II on leading receiver Zay Flowers while using its top-ranked pass-rushing attack to harass Lamar Jackson, co-favorite (+300) for MVP. It’s a formula that’s worked so far, forcing quarterbacks to check the ball down this season. Denver has allowed the fifth-most receptions by opposing running backs this season (43). Baltimore is adamant about getting the ball in Henry’s hands as many times as possible, even if it means a few checkdowns.
While Henry’s rushing has been the highlight this season, he’s made the most of his few opportunities out of the backfield in the receiving game. Since going catchless in Week 1, Henry has caught all eight of his targets for 66 yards and has gone over this receiving yardage prop six times in seven games.
Gardner Minshew OVER 221.5 Passing Yards (-115)
We’ve gone over why the Raiders are worth an investment against the spread (+7.5), and a big part of that handicap is that Minshew should have time to throw against this Cincinnati defense. The Bengals have allowed 37-plus points in each of their last three home games and the defensive line is simply not getting to the quarterback outside of Trey Hendrickson.
Minshew started the year by going over this passing yardage prop in each of the first two games before struggling while going through a benching. Now that he’s back in the starting lineup, he gets a reprieve from some of the stingy defenses (Kansas City, Denver, Cleveland) he’s faced in the last month and should have time to operate against Cincinnati’s weak secondary.
Marvin Harrison Jr. UNDER 51.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
The rookie wide receiver has been mostly bust with a little bit of boom so far this season and we’re fading the Ohio State product after a career-high six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown last week in Miami.
Harrison had gone under this receiving yardage prop in four straight games before his big game against the Dolphins. The Arizona offense should have its hands full against a stingy Chicago defense that allows less than 200 passing yards per game.
Kyler Murray isn’t targeting Harrison like a No. 1 wideout either. Michael Wilson has received six or more targets in four of the last six games and the offseason hype for tight end Trey McBride has come to fruition in recent play with 50-plus receiving yards in four consecutive games with 28 catches (35 targets) in that span.
