NFL Best Prop Bets for Week 6 (Target Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry)
The NFL season is speeding along and we’re getting a better understanding of the contenders and pretenders the league has to offer.
There are four teams on a bye this week, but there is still a loaded slate littered with competitive matchups to attack from a betting perspective. Before we get to bets to make against the spread, here are some prop bets to consider for the Week 6 action.
- Justin Herbert UNDER 189.5 Passing Yards
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 57.5 Rushing Yards
- Derrick Henry OVER 17.5 Rushing Attempts
Justin Herbert UNDER 189.5 Passing Yards (-110)
Scoring was up in the NFL in Week 5 but that didn't stop a projected rock fight from being scheduled for this Sunday afternoon in Denver. The Chargers-Broncos matchup has the lowest total on the board for Week 6 at a mere 35.5 points.
Both quarterbacks in this AFC West clash have a passing yardage prop of 189.5 yards but we’re focused on Justin Herbert, who is still getting acclimated to Greg Roman’s run-heavy scheme and spent the first four weeks of the season putting up pedestrian numbers.
Herbert is attempting just 22.8 passing attempts per game and has failed to go over this number in all four games this season. The task doesn’t get any easier this Sunday against a Denver defense that ranks fifth in the NFL in passing defense, yielding just 159.8 yards per game.
Denver has the secondary to lock up the severe lack of pass-catching weapons the Chargers are working with. On top of that, Herbert is still working his way back from a bad ankle sprain that caused him to miss the majority of the second half of a Week 3 road loss to Pittsburgh. The Chargers are still waiting to see if top tackles Joe Alt (knee) and Rashawn Slater (pectoral) can suit up, too. Both tackles and Herbert were limited on the Chargers’ first injury report of Week 7.
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 57.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Ben Johnson is one of the best offensive minds in football, so with two weeks to prepare for a middle-of-the-road Dallas defense, you need to invest in this Detroit offense for Week 6.
Why not with Gibbs? The second-year running back is averaging 5.3 yards per carry in his current timeshare with David Montgomery and has gone over this rushing prop in three consecutive games after a season-low 11 carries in Week 1 produced just 40 yards (and a score) in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas is getting healthier in the secondary, but the rest of the defense is still bit with the injury bug with Micah Parsons (ankle) and Eric Kendricks (calf/shoulder) not practicing. The Cowboys’ run defense got a bump against the Giants and Steelers over the last two weeks, but Detroit’s two-headed backfield monster could be at a level they’re not ready for. We’ll ride the hot hand with Gibbs to have a big afternoon in Dallas.
Derrick Henry OVER 17.5 Rushing Attempts (-115)
Thanks to a missed Cincinnati field goal in overtime, Henry got a chance to break off a 51-yard run to go over his rushing prop for the fourth consecutive week. Since Baltimore was facing a 10-point deficit for the majority of the second half in Week 5, Henry was limited to just 15 carries.
Prior to that dramatic victory over the Bengals, Henry had run for 18-plus carries in three consecutive games and was a big reason the Ravens were able to recover from an 0-2 start. In the four games Baltimore has been favored in this season, Henry is averaging 20.5 rushing attempts per game. By now, Henry’s rushing yardage (92.5) and anytime touchdown (-255) are too expensive. However, you can still get -115 odds for Henry to get fed the rock in a game the Ravens are favored by nearly a touchdown. Baltimore can feed the formula that led to back-to-back wins against a Washington defense that ranks 22nd against the run.
