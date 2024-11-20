NFL Best Spread Picks for Week 12 (Target these 3 NFC Teams)
The second half of the regular season rolls on and we’ve got a new slate on deck for Week 12 to attack from a betting perspective.
Every week is littered with playoff implications and there are a few marquee matchups this week despite six teams being on a bye.
Here are three bets against the spread to make for Week 12.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Best Spread Picks for Week 12
- Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) at Chicago Bears
- Arizona Cardinals (+1) at Seattle Seahawks
- Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams
Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) at Chicago Bears
The road warriors? Minnesota is set to go on the road for the third time in four weeks Sunday when they take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears’ offense looked better with an interim offensive coordinator, but those wrinkles they were able to throw at Green Bay are now on film and Brian Flores and the ferocious Vikings’ defense is waiting.
Minnesota has made sub-par quarterbacks miserable this season and have held three consecutive opponents to 13 points or less. Flores and company should throw out several looks to confuse rookie Caleb Williams on Sunday while the offense rides Aaron Jones and Cam Akers against a Chicago defense that is ranked No. 24 against the run.
It’s a divisional game, but motivation could be a factor for the Bears. Chicago has lost four straight games, including two heartbreakers on the final play, so it’s fair to wonder if last week’s blocked kick against Green Bay was the final nail in the coffin.
Arizona Cardinals (+1) at Seattle Seahawks
The red-hot Cardinals have won four consecutive games and will travel for a key NFC West showdown this week in Seattle. We’re gonna fade the Seahawks after coming off a bye and pulling off a huge road win in the final minute against the San Francisco 49ers.
This is another strength of schedule play with the Cardinals, too, something that has worked over their current win streak with blowouts of the Jets and Bears. The Cardinals opened the year with one of the hardest opening eight-game slates in the league while Seattle padded its 3-0 start to the year against bad teams.
The Cardinals defense is coming around after facing some of the league’s top offenses to start the year and the offense is doing some great things to alleviate the burden on Kyler Murray. Murray has attempted 30-plus passes just four times this season while the Cardinals attack opponents on the ground with a formidable three-headed monster of James Conner, Trey Benson and Emari Demercado. That trio could lead Arizona to a fifth straight win against a Seattle defense that is 27th in the league against the run.
Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams
With the way they’re playing, getting the Eagles under a field goal is hard to turn down. Yes, the Eagles have always had an offense filled with playmakers and that hasn’t changed.
Since the Week 5 bye, when Philadelphia got its receivers back, the Eagles have won six straight games and the offense has now scored 26-plus points in five consecutive contests.
Even more impressive has been the defense, which is growing under Vic Vangio. Looking at this matchup, it’s easy to be confident in Philadelphia’s ability to slow down the Rams’ offense. The Eagles are No. 7 in the league against the run and the defensive backs have been bottling up opposing receivers. Rookie corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have been mighty impressive thus far and the Eagles are getting great play in the linebacker spot from Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean.
Philadelphia’s Super Bowl resume is not the fluke it was at this point last year. The Eagles are humming on both sides of the ball, so grab the 2.5-point spread while you can.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.