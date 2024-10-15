NFL MVP Odds After Week 6 (Will Lamar Jackon Repeat?)
We’re one-third of the way through the NFL regular season and it’s time to check on the futures market when it comes to the most popular award -- the Most Valuable Player.
It’s been over a decade since Minnesota running back Adrian Peterson won the MVP. He’s the last non-quarterback to claim the award, so it’s no surprise a slew of signal-callers are hovering at the top of the odds chart to win the award.
Here’s what stands out in the MVP market after six weeks.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL MVP Odds After Week 6
- Patrick Mahomes: +360
- Josh Allen: +475
- Lamar Jackson: +550
- C.J. Stroud: +650
- Jayden Daniels: +1100
- Sam Darnold: +1400
- Brock Purdy: +1400
- Joe Burrow: +1700
- Jared Goff: +1800
- Jordan Love: +2200
- Jalen Hurts: +2800
- Baker Mayfield: +3000
- Kirk Cousins: +3000
- Dak Prescott: +3500
- Kyler Murray: +3500
- Aaron Rodgers: +5000
- Caleb Williams: +5000
- Derrick Henry: +6000
- Justin Fields: +7000
- Matthew Stafford: +10000
Will Lamar Jackson repeat as MVP?
Here comes Lamar.
Lamar Jackson is looking to repeat as MVP and win it for the third time in his young career and he’s putting together a solid resume. Jackson is leading the No. 1 scoring offense in the AFC (29.5 points per game) and the Ravens, winners of four straight, look destined for another shot at a Super Bowl berth after coming up short in the AFC Championship Game last season.
Baltimore’s success in the run game will keep Lamar from dominating statistically through the air. He currently sits at No. 7 in the league in passing yards (254.8 per game), but he’s one of seven quarterbacks with double-digit touchdown passes (10) so far this season against just two picks, on top of the work he’s done on the ground.
Lamar is ninth in the NFL in rushing yards (403), which is the most among quarterbacks with rookie Jayden Daniels (322) a distant second. If the Ravens keep putting up big numbers on the offensive end, Jackson will be a consistent mix in the MVP market.
Jared Goff worth a longshot?
Jared Goff is coming off his best performance of the season, an outing against Dallas that was even better than his 18-for-18 performance in Week 4 against Seattle.
Goff had seven incompletions against the Cowboys, but he finished with a season-high 315 passing yards and three touchdowns against zero interceptions. Goff had a slow start to the year (3 touchdowns, 4 interceptions through the first three weeks), but he’s another quarterback effectively leading an offense that is lighting up the scoreboard on a weekly basis.
The problem for Goff is that his numbers will be hampered by the Lions’ rushing attack. The Lions are No. 4 in rushing (157.8 yards per game) and, unlike Jackson, Goff is not a part of that attack with the Lions’ elite tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in the backfield.
Patrick Mahomes remains the favorite
The Chiefs were on a bye this week celebrating a 5-0 start to the season despite several injuries to key players.
At +360, Patrick Mahomes remains the odds-on favorite to win the MVP despite pedestrian numbers across the board. Mahomes is 16th in the NFL in passing yards (1,235) and is tied with Jordan Love, Dak Prescott and Geno Smith for the most interceptions in the league (6) despite playing in one fewer game than that trio.
Mahomes’ QBR (57.8) is 16th in the league, too, but oddsmakers seem to be putting more value on Kansas City finding a way to win four one-possession games to start the year before a 13-point win over the Saints in Week 5. Mahomes has thrown one interception in every game this season and has thrown multiple touchdowns just twice. He did throw for a season-high 331 yards against New Orleans, but the stats haven’t been there for the league’s best quarterback.
Still, this award typically goes to a team that’s around the top of the conference. Last year, Lamar Jackson’s late-season surge helped Baltimore win the No. 1 seed and he took the MVP with middle-of-the-road passing numbers. If the Chiefs keep finding ways to win, Mahomes will have a shot at another MVP, especially if he can get it done with two of his top playmakers out for the season.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.