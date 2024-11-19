NFL MVP Odds: Who to Bet Between Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff?
It’s been a dozen years since the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award went to a non-quarterback. But there’s no Adrian Peterson-like season going on from any NFL running back right now so it’s safe to assume that another signal-caller will win MVP this year.
Through 11 weeks, there are three quarterbacks within 6-to-1 to win the award. The frontrunner is Buffalo’s Josh Allen (+150), followed by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (+200) and Detroit’s Jared Goff (+600).
But which quarterback will solidify themselves for the award over the final seven weeks of the year? Here’s a breakdown of the top 3 on the board.
It’s hard to believe Goff could still win MVP after throwing five interceptions just one week ago, albeit in an impressive comeback win in Houston. Goff bounced back in a big way with 412 yards and four touchdowns in Detroit’s blowout of Jacksonville.
However, Goff has proven to be streaky this season. His big-time performance against Jacksonville was his first 300-yard performance since Week 6 and just his third all season. Goff doesn’t have the rushing upside as Allen or Jackson, either, but instead has the league’s best running back tandem, which hurts his ability to rack up big numbers.
Jackson is looking for his third MVP award but he was quieted in Pittsburgh on Sunday as the Ravens were held to a season-low 16 points. Baltimore has back-to-back games against two great defenses (Chargers, Eagles) before the bye week, then ends the year with two more stellar defenses in Houston and Pittsburgh over a two-week stretch heading into the season finale. Also, the MVP award typically goes to one of top-seeded teams in the NFL. Baltimore is now a slight underdog to win the AFC North and are trending toward a wild card berth.
The bet to make is Allen. It might not be the most fun pick as the current favorite, but Allen has been knocking on the door of the MVP award for a few years and now the narrative is too good after he entered this season with question marks surrounding the team’s weapons after losing Stefon Diggs to Houston. Allen has the rushing upside, too, and ends the year with a favorable schedule which could have Buffalo knocking on the door of the No. 1 seed.
