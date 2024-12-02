NFL MVP Odds: Who to Bet with Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley Surging in Latest Odds
The NFL’s Most Valuable Player race could come down to the wire between a slew of different superstars.
In Buffalo, quarterback Josh Allen has climbed to a -210 favorite after leading the Bills to a convincing 35-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in primetime on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the new runner-up for the award in the betting market is running back Saquon Barkley. The first-year Eagle is trying to make history as the first running back to be named MVP since Adrian Peterson’s phenomenal 2012 season ended in hardware.
Barkley ran for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over Baltimore, which sank two-time MVP Lamar Jackson to +950 to repeat as the winner. But who is the better bet right now?
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Most Valuable Player Odds (Top 10)
- Josh Allen: -210
- Saquon Barkley: +350
- Lamar Jackson: +950
- Jared Goff: +1000
- Patrick Mahomes: +2800
- Jalen Hurts: +6000
- Jordan Love: +6500
- Baker Mayfield: +6500
- Jayden Daniels: +6500
- Justin Herbert: +6500
Allen or Barkley?
You may have missed the boat on Allen, who is at the most expensive price of the season for the award. However, getting 3.5-to-1 on Barkley is worth a look. The narrative favors Allen, who has never won the MVP after a career marred by big seasons preluding playoff shortcomings.
The Bills got rid of Stefon Diggs this offseason and what Allen is doing without his No. 1 receiver from the last few seasons has been impressive, which is the reason he’s the overwhelming favorite at this point.
However, Barkley is worth a shot at this price. Looking at narratives, Barkley was a forgotten standout at a dying position when the New York Giants decided to let him walk through free agency. Barkley has anchored a Super Bowl-contender squad with eight consecutive wins and has run for 100-plus yards six times in that stretch, including a 255-yard performance in Week 12 against the LA Rams.
If he can keep his current pace, Barkley will have a shot to become the first running back in 12 years to win MVP. In 2012, Adrian Peterson ran for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 40 passes for 217 yards and a score.
Barkley already has more receiving yards 267) and touchdown catches (2) than Peterson did in 2012. Barkley is on pace to run for over 2,100 yards with 17 touchdowns.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.