NFL Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 11: Biggest Risers and Fallers This Week
By now, everyone knows who the contenders and pretenders are in the NFL. Right now, there are a half-dozen teams at 10-to-1 or higher to win the Super Bowl.
But which team will come out on top? Or is there a sleeper in the middle of the pack? Here’s a look at some risers and fallers in the Super Bowl odds board as we turn toward Week 11.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Risers
Arizona Cardinals (+4000)
This isn’t the same Cardinals team we saw win four games with a rookie coach last season or lose four of their first six games this season.
Since losing by three touchdowns to Green Bay in mid-October, the Cardinals have won four consecutive games. Arizona is still in the mix to win the NFC West and has a win over San Francisco under its belt already.
Through eight games, the Cardinals played one of the hardest schedules in the NFL. Arizona returned to the desert and did what good teams should do to sub-par clubs and pummeled the Chicago Bears and New York Jets by a combined score of 60-15.
Arizona has been able to get it done both through the air with Kyler Murray and on the ground with a mix of Murray and James Conner with complimentary work from the duo of Trey Benson and Emari Demercado. The Cardinals’ defense is coming around, too, holding three of its last four opponents without a touchdown.
Philadelphia Eagles (+900)
What a difference a bye week can make. Following a 17-point loss to Tampa Bay in Week 4, the Eagles used their bye week to get healthy and it has resulted in a five-game winning streak.
The Eagles faced little resistance from the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys on Sunday, cruising to a 34-6 victory in Dallas. Paired with Washington’s home loss to Pittsburgh, the Eagles (7-2) are now in sole possession of first place in the NFC West.
Philadelphia, just two seasons removed from a Super Bowl berth, is now +900 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. That’s the fifth-highest odds in the league and makes them the second favorite to represent the NFC in Louisiana in February.
Philadelphia has a massive home game Thursday night against Washington. If they can pull out another win (the Eagles are currently 3.5-point favorites), this price might drop once again.
Los Angeles Chargers (+3500)
The Harbaugh effect has the LA Chargers just three wins away from going over their preseason win total (8.5) and in prime position to make the playoffs.
Sure, the AFC West title might be out of reach (Chargers are +1200) with the Kansas City Chiefs (-20000 to win the division) still perfect, but LA’s style of play will make them competitive with everyone.
The Chargers, winners of three straight and four of five since the Week 5 bye, have not lost a game by double figures that quarterback Justin Herbert has started and finished. Herbert left in the second half of LA’s 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 3.
Speaking of Herbert, the Oregon product is starting to gel nicely with an unproven cast of pass-catchers. Herbert has posted a passer rating of 92 or more in five consecutive games and has thrown 11 touchdowns against just one interception this season. The Chargers run-first formula on offense, stellar quarterback play and a defense that leads the NFL in scoring (13.1 points per game) makes LA a contender.
Fallers
Atlanta Falcons (+5000)
Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo missed three field goals against the Saints on Sunday and it helped sink the Falcons in the futures market. After winning five of its previous six games, Atlanta stubbed its toe in a 20-17 road loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Atlanta still has a two-game lead over Tampa Bay (which is really a three-game lead when you factor in the Falcons’ season sweep of the Buccaneers) for the division crown, but sportsbooks are not buying the NFC South in the futures market.
Cincinnati Bengals (+4500)
The Bengals were hovering atop the odds board all preseason with high expectations surrounding the return of Joe Burrow.
Burrow has been exceptional, but the Bengals have lost five one-possession games including three games to the Ravens and Chiefs by a combined five points after Thursday’s heartbreaker.
Cincinnati is still in the mix for a wild card spot, but a road win over Baltimore would have been enormous for the Bengals’ season. Instead, a missed two-point conversion sank Cincinnati back to two games under .500 and dropped them to +4500 to win the Super Bowl.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.