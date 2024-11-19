NFL Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 12: Biggest Risers and Fallers This Week
By now, everyone knows who the contenders and pretenders are in the NFL. Right now, there are six teams at 10-to-1 or higher to win the Super Bowl.
But which team will come out on top to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February? Is there a sleeper in the middle of the pack? Here’s a look at some risers and fallers in the Super Bowl odds board as we turn toward Week 12.
Risers
Pittsburgh Steelers (+1600)
A few weeks ago, many were wondering if the Pittsburgh Steelers were for real. They’ve proved it in their last two games after going on the road to defeat the Washington Commanders and by holding off the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, 18-16.
Pittsburgh has gone from 25-to-1 to 16-to-1 to win the Super Bowl after lengthening its lead in the AFC North. The Steelers are now -225 to win the division for the first time since 2020.
Detroit Lions (+350)
The Lions have been considered contenders all season long, but just made history, becoming the favorite to win the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.
Detroit did what good teams should do against one of the worst teams in the league on Sunday in dismantling the Jacksonville Jaguars, 52-6. Though the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are within striking distance in the NFC North, the Lions are still -450 to capture a division crown.
Fallers
San Francisco 49ers (+2200)
Coming into the season, the 49ers were the betting favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season. That’s flown out the window after San Francisco suffered its third division loss of the year.
Last week, San Francisco was just inside 10-to-1 to win it all. The 49ers got star running back Christian McCaffrey back from injury, but dropped a heartbreaker as a six-point home favorite to Seattle on Sunday in the final minute.
That loss makes San Francisco a distant runner-up in the NFC West (+350) behind the Arizona Cardinals (-130). The 49ers are now +200 just to make the playoffs.
Washington Commanders (+3500)
Washington was +2500 to win it all going into Thursday Night Football for a big clash with Philadelphia with first place in the NFC East on the line. Washington came up short, 26-18, for the second-straight week and have now sunk to the middle of the pack at 35-to-1.
Riding a big winning streak, Philadelphia is the overwhelming favorite (-600) to win the NFC East over Washington (+350). However, the Commanders are still -600 to reach the postseason.
