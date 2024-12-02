NFL Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 14: Biggest Risers and Fallers This Week
The calendar has flipped to December and there are clear contenders and pretenders in the NFL.
With Monday Night Football set to wrap up Week 13, there are only two teams at 12-to-1 or higher to win the Super Bowl.
But which team will come out on top to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February? Is there a sleeper in the middle of the pack? Here’s a look at some risers and fallers in the Super Bowl odds board with Week 14 right around the corner.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Risers
The NFC North (minus Chicago)
The best division in football held serve this weekend.
The Green Bay Packers cruised past the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field and while the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings didn’t cover as favorites, they were able to pull out dramatic wins to move up the board while Chicago fired its head coach.
Those three division rivals now make up the top 7 in the Super Bowl odds. Each made small leaps on the board after Week 13. Minnesota moved to +1600 after rallying to beat the Arizona Cardinals by a point at home. Green Bay is now up to +1400 and the Lions remain the clear-cut favorite after surviving a scare by the Bears at +290.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5000)
Speaking of survival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a miracle Sunday, recovering a fumble in overtime before beating the Carolina Panthers with a last-second field goal.
Once heavy underdogs to make the playoffs and in the NFC South race, the Buccaneers are now tied with the Falcons at 6-6 and -115 to win the division.
Fallers
Arizona Cardinals (+8000)
After the toughest first-half schedule in the NFL, the Cardinals were on the league’s darlings heading into their Week 11 bye riding a four-game winning streak.
The bloom is off the rose, though, as the Cardinals have dropped their last two games on the road. Arizona laid an egg in Seattle, falling 16-6, in Week 12 and flirted with an upset of the Vikings before losing by a point.
Arizona has gone from +6000 to +8000 to win the Super Bowl but are still relevant in a crowded NFC West.
Atlanta Falcons (+1300)
A few weeks ago, it looked like the Falcons would run away with the NFC South. After three consecutive losses, oddsmakers have an obvious opinion on the state of the squad with an aging veteran quarterback under center.
Cousins has thrown zero touchdowns against six interceptions over that span. Though the Falcons and Buccaneers are co-favorites to win the division at -115, the Falcons have slid down to +1300 to win it all.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.