NFL Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 7: Biggest Risers and Fallers This Week
We’re inching toward the halfway point of the NFL regular season and there are obvious contenders and pretenders when it comes to who will lift the Lombardi Trophy this February in New Orleans.
The ever-changing futures market has made adjustments after Week 6 wrapped up with a wild divisional clash at MetLife Stadium, where the Buffalo Bills prevailed, 23-20, over the New York Jets.
Here are the risers and fallers in the Super Bowl odds.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Winners
Baltimore Ravens (+700)
It seems wild to recall the Ravens blowing a 10-point lead at home to the lowly Las Vegas Raiders to fall to 0-2. After four consecutive wins, Baltimore has gotten back to the top of the futures market at +700 to win the Super Bowl. This price puts Baltimore into a tie for the second favorite position with the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl.
The Ravens’ offense is leading the charge, scoring 41 points in a road win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 and putting up 30 in Sunday’s home victory over the Washington Commanders. The Ravens are now -310 to win the AFC North, too, with the Pittsburgh Steelers (+350) as a distant second in the divisional odds.
Detroit Lions (+850)
The Lions are now one of four teams under 10-to-1 to win the Super Bowl (the Minnesota Vikings are at No. 5 at +1200, which is up from +1100 after their bye week). Detroit was +1100 after going into its bye at 3-1.
Detroit flexed its muscles coming out of the bye by blowing out the Dallas Cowboys, 47-9. Under Ben Johnson, the Lions’ offense is one of the best in the NFL and we’ll see how the defense performs after the season-ending leg injury suffered by star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
Detroit is the co-favorite with Minnesota in the ultra-competitive NFC North at +140. Each team in the division is over .500. The Lions and Vikings will square off in Minnesota this week with Detroit as a 1.5-point underdog.
Green Bay Packers (+1800)
Speaking of the NFC North, the Packers are No. 9 in the Super Bowl odds at 18-to-1. After losing their quarterback and the game on Opening Night, the Packers survived a two-game stretch with Malik Willis under center. Green Bay has pulled out wins in back-to-back games after a 34-13 beatdown of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Think Green Bay can rise to the top of the toughest division in football? The Packers are +500 to win the NFC North. While the Bears’ odds have also climbed to win it all (+7000 to +3500), Chicago is still +1100 to win the division.
Losers
Dallas Cowboys (+3500)
The Cowboys were trending upward after grinding out back-to-back low-scoring road wins over the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime.
It’s completely gone now.
Facing one of the top-tier teams in the NFC on Sunday, the Cowboys laid another egg at home in a 38-point loss to the Lions. Dallas, which was +1900 to win it all this summer ahead of the NFL preseason, is now among the middle of the road teams in the league and sit at -235 to miss the playoffs.
Arizona Cardinals (+15000)
Arizona has been one of the hardest teams to predict as the Cardinals continue to take one step forward and two steps back.
The market reflects that as the Cardinals went on the road and beat the NFC favorite 49ers, 24-23. They followed that big comeback victory with a 21-point road loss to the Green Bay Packers.
How bumpy has the road been for Arizona? The Cardinals haven’t won back-to-back games since 2021. The schedule eases up over the next four weeks for Arizona, but there’s no telling how the Cardinals will respond to opportunities to improve on its season-long aspirations. The Cardinals are monster favorites (-450) to miss the playoffs and are still +500 to win the division.
