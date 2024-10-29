NFL Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 9: Biggest Risers and Fallers This Week
We’re nearly halfway through the NFL regular season and there are clear pretenders and contenders this season. While some teams are gearing for a playoff run, others will likely be trying to sell off some assets at the trade deadline as they prepare to rebuild in 2025.
Here are the biggest risers and fallers in the Super Bowl market heading into Week 9.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Winners
Pittsburgh Steelers (+2800)
Two weeks ago, before Russell Wilson had played a down for Pittsburgh, the Steelers were in the middle of the pack in the Super Bowl oddsboard at around the +4000 mark.
After back-to-back primetime wins with Wilson showing glimpses of what made him a nine-time Pro-Bowl selection in Seattle, the Steelers are down to +2800 to win the Lombardi Trophy, which is just outside of the top 10.
Pittsburgh also had the benefit of a Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Cleveland Browns, giving the Steelers (6-2) sole possession of first place in the AFC North.
However, Pittsburgh is still the runner-up to win the division at +180 heading into the bye week. The Steelers also have a tough second half of the season that begins in Week 10 at Washington.
The Steelers have five games left against teams with winning records and the four against losing teams are in-division contests against Cincinnati and Cleveland.
Philadelphia Eagles (+1400)
A month ago, the Washington Commanders were the talk of the NFL and there were questions about whether Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni was on the hot seat.
Winning cures a lot of things, though.
The Eagles were not impressive in barely holding off the DeShaun Watson-led Browns, 20-16, but have rolled in back-to-back weeks on the road against Cincinnati (37-17) and the New York Giants (28-3). With its star receivers healthy and Vic Fangio’s defense rounding into form, the Eagles are now the third-favorite in the NFC to win the Super Bowl at +1400.
Losers
Seattle Seahawks (+6500)
The Seahawks have been one of the most strange teams to figure out this season. In Week 7, Seattle went on the road with several injuries and dominated the first-place Atlanta Falcons, 34-14.
That victory snapped a three-game losing streak where the Seahawks were exposed by better offenses after opening the year 3-0 against sub-par competition. The Seahawks then turned around on Sunday and were embarrassed at home by the Buffalo Bills, 31-10.
Seattle was +4000 after beating the Falcons and has now dropped to +6500, which is the same price as our next team.
New York Jets (+6500)
The Jets are free falling in the futures market. After acquiring Davante Adams via a trade with Las Vegas, the Jets were around +3000 to win the Super Bowl. Then, New York went to Pittsburgh and laid an egg and fell to +4000.
The Jets were in a prime get-right spot on the road against a rebuilding Patriots squad as a 7-point favorite in Week 8. New York drove for the go-ahead score late but allowed Jacoby Brissett to lead a game-winning drive for a 25-22 victory.
The Jets have now lost five consecutive games, four by six points or less, and are now +6500 to win the Super Bowl and monster underdogs (+450) to make the postseason after being projected to win double-digit games this offseason.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.