NFL Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 6: Biggest Risers and Fallers This Week
With over a month of the NFL regular season in the books, there are contenders and pretenders.
The ever-changing futures market has made adjustments after Week 5 wrapped up Monday night in Kansas City, where the undefeated Chiefs are still the odds-on favorite (+450) to win another Lombardi Trophy.
Here are some other winners and losers in the Super Bowl odds.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Winners
Minnesota Vikings (+1100)
Are sportsbooks starting to throw away their preseason priors and giving love to the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings?
The Vikings are now tied with the Buffalo Bills for the fifth-highest odds at +1100 to win the Super Bowl and the third-favorite to represent the NFC in Louisiana.
Minnesota had a flat spot in Week 5 with a trip to London to face a desperate Jets squad following a division win on the road. The Vikings’ offense sputtered some, but the defense did enough with three takeaways - including a pick-six - to beat the Jets, 23-17, to cover as a 2.5-point favorite.
Houston Texans (+1200)
The Texans were underwhelming over a three-week stretch with close home wins over the Bears and Jaguars and a blowout road loss to Minnesota.
Houston made a statement on Sunday, though, with a 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills in a game the Texans statistically dominated.
Houston also moved to -500 to win the AFC South with a two-game lead in the division.
Could the Texans’ Super Bowl odds go even higher? Houston is the second-biggest favorite (-7) in the NFL in Week 6 when they visit the lowly Patriots.
Washington Commanders (+3000)
The Washington Commanders have jumped in every NFL power rankings list through five weeks of the season and they are now down to 30-to-1 to win the Super Bowl.
Many were backing Cleveland in a bounce-back spot in Landover, Maryland last weekend with the Commanders laying only a field goal and Washington answered the call in a dominating 34-13 victory.
Are the Commanders still undervalued? Washington is +190 to win the NFC East while the Eagles (+135) are favored and the Cowboys sit at +240. However, Dallas is +2200 to win the Super Bowl and Philadelphia is +1500 while both teams have been less than impressive so far this season.
At +3000, Washington has the same odds to win the Super Bowl as the 1-4 Cincinnati Bengals, the 2-3 New York Jets and the 3-2 Atlanta Falcons.
Losers
New Orleans Saints (+4000)
Mid-September seems so far away at this point. The Saints (along with the Vikings) were the talk of the NFL following a 2-0 start. The bloom is off the rose for New Orleans after three consecutive losses.
On Monday night, New Orleans struggled mightily against a Kansas City offense that was without two of its star playmakers and Derek Carr left the 26-13 loss with an oblique injury in the fourth quarter.
New Orleans has dropped to +4000 to win the Super Bowl and Carr would miss Sunday’s pivotal NFC South showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Seattle Seahawks (+5000)
Seattle is another team that has fallen back to earth following a scorching start. The Seahawks were 3-0 and rolling under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, but was it a result of an easy schedule to start the season?
Seattle’s defense got plenty of love before allowing 42 points in a loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 4. On Sunday, a New York Giants’ offense missing top target Malik Nabers came into Seattle and put up 420 total yards and dominated the trenches with 175 yards on the ground.
Seattle’s offense couldn’t protect Geno Smith (7 sacks) and now the Seahawks are 50-to-1 to win the Super Bowl and underdogs (+160) to make the playoffs heading into Thursday night’s clash with the San Francisco 49ers.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.