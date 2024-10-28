Oilers vs. Blue Jackets Predictions, Odds, Total for Monday, Oct. 28
The Edmonton Oilers appear to be getting their game going in this last little stretch. Their numbers on offense actually rank quite a bit lower than their opponent tonight which is likely to change but nevertheless impacts the line.
The Columbus Blue Jackets unlike their counterparts have gotten off to an albeit surprising but hot start on offense tallying on average 3.26 goals per game good for fifth in the league!
They also carry the fifth best shooting percentage in the game at 12.9 percent, in stark contrast to Edmonton's measly 6.8 which ranks dead last. They are piling shots on net from dangerous areas, and just haven't been able to convert them on a regular basis over the course of their nine-game sample size.
However, as noted above, that tide seems to be turning in Oil Country. They boat raced the Penguins two contests ago and had it not been for the absolute hair on fire performance from young goalie Blomqvist it would have been 8-0 instead of 4.
They then they came back from down 1-0 to the Wings last night to win 3-2 in overtime on Leon Draisaitl's birthday who had himself a night with three points.
So, where does that leave us tonight? The Jackets are 3-3-1 on the season despite their very good offence and decent shot suppression, likely due to the fact their goaltending has not been good. Elvis Merzlikins is likely to start and his numbers are not pretty. Stuart Skinner will be between the pipes for Edmonton as Pickard was backstopping last night in Detroit.
Oilers vs. Blue Jackets Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline
- Oilers -245
- Blue Jackets +200
Puck Line:
- Oilers -1.5 (+102)
- Blue Jackets +1.5 (-122)
Total:
- OVER 6.5 (-122)
- UNDER 6.5 (+102)
Oilers vs. Blue Jackets Prediction and Pick
Edmonton played last night and then traveled to Columbus from Detroit which could impact their legs late in the game. But this squad is on a two-game winning streak and to go against them would be breaking one of my cardinal rules. With that said, the Blue Jackets puckline paying close to even money is a play I would not turn my nose up at.
Edmonton's defending is still rather suspect. For all of Bouchard's magic in the offensive zone, he's a pretty inept defender who shows no urgency in his own zone. Ekholm carries his partner through his adventures or misadventures as they are until they are north of their own blue line. The Nurse and Stetcher pairing seems to be the one Kris Knobluach is going with for now which is highly flawed.
A major and under the radar story line right now is the play of Ty Emberson. An excellent player with a good looking eye test and impressive analytics. Being sheparded by veteran Brett Kulak who is a very similar player profile sure doesn't hurt either.
The Jackets are a team with a very promising future. An excellent story line early this season, and a player I recommend keeping your eye on tonight, is the play of the very young and very talented Kirill Marchenko. In 7 games played, he has 4 goals and 5 assists for 9 points and looks to be a star in the making. So here's the play, we're getting a bit crazy with this one.
Tonight is the sports equinox with the World Series, Monday Night Football, NBA underway and of course the NHL in action. So, why don't we cook up a parlay?
I really don't like laying multiple leg parlays. They are certainly fun and lucrative if by chance they hit, but using them as your daily strategy is a good way to end up going broke. So let's do it.
Pick: Kirill Marchenko 1+ points, Connor McDavid 1+ points, Leon Draisaitl 1+ points, Oilers PL -1.5 +425
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.