Packers vs. Lions Best Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 14 (Target Tucker Kraft, Jahmyr Gibbs)
While some Thursday Night Football games leave a lot to be desired from an intrigue and storyline perspective, this week’s matchup is not one of them.
Week 14 kicks off in the Motor City, where the seemingly invincible Lions, the Super Bowl favorites, will host the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North showdown with playoff implications.
This is a rematch from early November, when Detroit went to Green Bay and pulled out a 24-14 victory in sloppy conditions. The Lions are currently a 3.5-point favorite and the total of the game sits at 51.
Here are three best bets to consider for the matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tucker Kraft OVER 3.5 Receptions
- Jahmyr Gibbs Longest Run OVER 17.5 Yards
- Jordan Love OVER 0.5 Interceptions
Tucker Kraft OVER 3.5 Receptions (-130)
It was only a few weeks ago where Kraft was shut out on just one target in Green Bay’s win over Chicago. However, in the two games since, Kraft has hauled in eight of nine targets for over 100 yards and a touchdown.
Coincidentally, it’s been one of the best two-game stretches for Green Bay this season with the Packers putting up 78 total points.
Kraft has hit this catch prop in two out of the last four games, including a four-catch performance against Green Bay Nov. 3. With Detroit’s ability to rush the passer, we’ll count on Jordan Love to look for his security blanket in Kraft, although Detroit’s defense has allowed the fewest catches to opposing tight ends this season.
Jahmyr Gibbs Longest Run OVER 17.5 Yards (-125)
Gibbs is getting loose this season in Detroit’s dangerous backfield, averaging six yards per attempt. Gibbs’ longest run has been 18-plus yards in nine of 12 games this season as teams simply don’t know how to handle the plethora of weapons at Ben Johnson’s disposal.
On just 11 attempts in the first meeting against Green Bay, Gibbs managed 65 yards and ripped off an 18-yarder on top of a short touchdown plunge. It’s strength-on-strength in this prop with Green Bay ranking in the top 10 in the NFL in run-stop win rate and rushing defense, but you have to give the nod to Detroit’s high-powered offense and the league’s top rushing tandem in Gibbs and David Montgomery.
Jordan Love OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-150)
Jordan Love has gone back-to-back games without an interception, but we’re gonna count on the gunslinger to turn the ball over Thursday night. Prior to Green Bay’s win over San Francisco, Love had thrown a pick in eight consecutive games.
San Francisco got its hands on three of Love’s turnover-worthy passes that day, but couldn’t bring them in as Green Bay pulled away. Love has been great at spreading the wealth in the Packers’ offense from an EPA standpoint, but his turnover-worthy play rate is 3.8% since Week 11.
Detroit’s defense is especially great at taking the ball away. The Lions had a pick-six off Love in a 24-14 win over the Packers last month. Detroit is No. 3 in the NFL in interceptions (14) and we’ll count on a stingy defense that rushes the passer well to force Love into a mistake on Thursday.
